Hundreds come out for annual Columbus Day Italian Festival in Howard Beach

Nick the Ballonatic performs at the annual Columbus Day Italian Festival in Howard Beach. Image via office of Council Member Joann Ariola

Howard Beach’s annual Columbus Day Italian Festival returned to the neighborhood on Sunday, Oct. 12, with a variety of Italian delicacies and fall activities on offer for more than 400 participants who braved the wet and windy conditions.

The festival, co-hosted by Council Member Joann Ariola and the Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic Association, took place at St. Helen’s Father Dooley Hall at 156-46 84th St. on Sunday, Oct. 12, featuring performances from Italian singer Nicolas Cage and balloon artist Nick the Balloonatic.

The event also featured a wide variety of Italian pastries and delicacies from Pasticceria La Torre in addition to fall-themed activities such as pumpkin picking and decorating.

Unlike in previous years, the Columbus Day Italian Festival was held indoors due to inclement weather associated with the nor’easter that hit the city over the weekend.

Despite that change in format, Ariola branded the 2025 festival a successful celebration of Italian-American heritage in New York City.

“This festival reminds us that Italian-American culture is still alive and well, and through this event we are paying homage to all that our ancestors endured and built here in this country,” Ariola said in a statement. “Thank you to everyone who played a part in making Sunday’s event such a success, and thank you especially to everyone who came out despite the weather to celebrate with us.”

Phyllis Inserillo, co-President of the Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic Association, said the annual Columbus Day Italian Festival is an opportunity to reflect on the history of Italian-Americans in the US – and in Howard Beach in particular.

“The Civic is proud to stand behind a festival that honors our heritage and passes it on to the next generation,” Inserillo said in a statement.

Alex Hoffman, a member of the Home Academy Association, which is the parent organization of the St. Helen’s Catholic Academy, described Sunday’s festival as a “great community event” that saw a number of community organizations come together to create a festive atmosphere for local residents.

The Home Academy Association helped run some of the events at this year’s festival, organizing fall-themed activities such as a haunted house and a farmer’s market.

“We thought adding a farmer’s market and a haunted house would really complete the festivities and make it into a true fall festival, and we are glad we did,” Hoffman stated. “The reception was fantastic.”