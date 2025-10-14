HPPC to host ‘Halloween on the Waterfront’ festival

Participants at HPPC’s Halloween on the Waterfront event in 2024. Photo courtesy of HPPC.

The Hunters Point Parks Conservancy (HPPC) will host its third-annual Halloween on the Waterfront festival later this month, with an outdoor screening of the original “Beetlejuice” movie as its centerpiece.

Halloween on the Waterfront, which is co-hosted by HPPC, Frank Ottomanelli’s on the Water, the PS/IS 78Q PTA, the PS 384Q PTA and a number of local businesses, will run from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25 at the Oval in Hunter’s Point South Park.

The popular event, which drew more than 2,000 people to the Long Island City waterfront last year, will also feature trick-or-treating, a Halloween parade and a costume contest alongside the movie screening.

Local businesses will be hosting fall family activities such as pumpkin decorating throughout the event, while Ottomanelli’s will be offering a special menu with Halloween-themed cocktails.

Jessica Sechrist, HPPC’s executive director, said the Conservancy is “thrilled” to be bringing the annual event back for another year.

“We love helping to welcome in the spooky holiday season and provide a family festival that brings thousands of people to the waterfront, and we are excited to see this year’s costumes,” Sechrist said in a statement.

Representatives from the PS/IS 78Q PTA said the event was a special way to celebrate Halloween with the Hunters Point community.

“Halloween is a time filled with whimsy and magic and PS/IS78 is always delighted to be able to partake in Halloween on the Waterfront and bring that special feeling to our kids and share it with our greater Long Island City community,” PS/IS 78Q PTA representatives said in a statement.

A representative from the PS 384Q PTA said the association is also thrilled to be taking part in the event.

“Events like this bring families together and remind us how special the Long Island City community truly is,” a PS 384Q PTA representative said in a statement.

Season activities and trick-or-treating will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 25, with a costume contest and parade scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Pumpkins, which have been provided by Foodcellar Market for pumpkin decorating activities, will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

HPPC will host a screening of “Beetlejuice” at 6:30 p.m., with the event set to conclude at around 8 p.m.