Queens Theatre is bringing the world’s most diverse borough to center stage with a month filled with back-to-back weekends of world-class dance performances from India to Mexico.

The iconic venue, located at 14 United Nations Ave S., at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, will feature dance performances by Nrityagram Dance Ensemble’s performance of KHAṄKHAṆĀ: the sound of dancing feet, followed by a weekend with Calpulli Mexican Dance Company’s Día de Muertos. Once the curtains go up, audiences will be whisked away to the sights, sounds, and cultures of the world without leaving the borough.

Nrityagram Dance Ensemble will perform their production of KHAṄKHAṆĀ: The Sound of Dancing Feet, on Saturday, Oct. 18, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 19, at 2 p.m. with an audio description available.

The internationally acclaimed dance company, which hails from India’s famed Dance Village, is bringing one of the world’s oldest classical traditions to Queens Theatre. The program, which features highly acclaimed music and choreography by internationally renowned Odissi artist Surupa Sen, highlights his creativity and work as the dance company invites audiences to witness and take part as they pay homage to Nrityagram, the land of red mud and birdsong.

The two-hour show is recommended for all ages, and tickets range from $35 to $45.

The Calpulli Mexican Dance Company will perform their production of Dia de Muertos on Friday, Oct. 24, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 25, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 26, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., with an audio description available.

The company will present an unforgettable story of an event where fate and love collide, perfect for the entire family, filled with music, dance, color, and culture. Guests attending a show on Sunday can also enjoy arts & crafts, a photo booth, and other creative activities for the entire family. Tickets range from $25 to $40, and $50 for a sustaining arts ticket.

Queens Theatre will also host an exclusive VIP reception on Sunday, Oct. 26, at 4 p.m. in the Cabaret. Tickets for the special event are $100 and include a ticket to the show. The two-hour show is recommended for all ages. Availability for the VIP reception is limited.

Queens Theatre officially opened to the public in 1993, offering the community affordable art, music, and theater performances from cultures all over the world at accessible prices. Their 2025-2026 season officially began on Sept. 13. The performance venue has a list of incredible performances with something for all ages.

To learn more about their upcoming performances or view a full list of their 2025-2026 season visit their website.