Civilian injured in second fire at South Richmond Hill e-bike store: FDNY

The FDNY responded to another fire at King Electronic Hub in South Richmond Hill after battling a two-alarm fire at the same e-bike store in January 2024.

For the second time in the last 20 months, FDNY firefighters battled a fire at an e-bike store in South Richmond Hill on Friday night.

The FDNY received a call of a fire on the first floor of King Electronic Hub at 119-07 Liberty Ave. at 9:08 p.m. and dispatched 12 units and 60 firefighters and EMS personnel to the location between Lefferts Avenue and 120th Street.

One civilian was transported by EMS to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition. The fire was brought under control at 9:41 p.m. and FDNY fire marshals will determine the cause of the blaze.

In January 2024, the FDNY responded to a two-alarm fire that was caused by exploding lithium-ion batteries at King Electronics Hub that saw nearly two dozen e-bikes erupt in flames. Fire marshals based their determination on a digital video recording that showed smoke coming from a battery and within 20 seconds it exploded sending a wall of flame that consumed the shop.