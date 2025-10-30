Joseph P. Addabbo Family Health Center’s board chair awarded for her work and commitment

The Community Health Care Association of New York State has selected Joseph P. Addabbo Family Health Center Board Chair Betty A. Leon, RN, MA, Esq., as the 2025 recipient of the Carole Morris Award, which recognizes outstanding board chairs or members who demonstrated exceptional leadership, commitment and service to their community health center and the patients it serves.

Leon has devoted over 30 years to advancing health equity as part of the Joseph P. Addabbo Family Health Center’s board. Her lifelong commitment to advocacy, service and community empowerment reflects the spirit of the Carole Morris Award.

“Betty Leon’s passion for service and steadfast advocacy for equitable health care access have left an indelible mark on our organization and the communities we serve,” Joseph P. Addabbo Family Health Center CEO Renee Hastick-Motes said. “We are thrilled to see her recognized on a statewide level for her leadership, compassion and decades-long commitment to improving the health and well-being of others.”

Throughout her 30 years as a Board Member for the Joseph P. Addabbo Family Health Center, Leon, an attorney and registered nurse, has helped guide the organization’s growth and strategic direction. Under her leadership, access to comprehensive and high-quality health care has expanded in Queens, Brooklyn and surrounding communities.

Leon is also deeply engaged in civic and community life, serving as a Judicial Delegate for the Queens County Democratic Club, the first Vice Chair of the Executive Board of Queens Community Board 14 and Chair of Peninsula Preparatory Academy Charter School. Additionally, she is an active member of the NYU and CUNY Alumni Associations, as well as the New York Racing Association (NYRA).