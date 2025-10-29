AM Kim provides NYPSP $26K in funding, announces opening of new NYPSP Flushing headquarters

State Assemblymember Ron Kim announced on Wednesday, Oct. 15, that he has provided $26,000 in funding to Public Safety Patrol NYC (NYPSP). Kim also celebrated the then-upcoming grand opening of the nonprofit’s new Flushing headquarters at 132-25 33rd Ave., which officially opened on Saturday, Oct. 18.

In both 2024 and 2025, Kim has given discretionary funding to NYPSP to support the organization in its mission to protect the public by enhancing safety for community members. The $26,000 in funding for 2025 will be dedicated to expanding NYPSP’s community safety services, regular crime prevention services, safety and self-defense classes and initiatives to address bullying and campus violence.

“Public Safety Patrol NYC has been an essential partner in keeping our community safe and secure, and I look forward to continuing working with them to protect the residents of my district,” Kim said. “In the last two years, I have nominated them for a combined total of $61,000 in state discretionary funds because I know they are doing all that they can to make this city a safer and more prosperous place for all New Yorkers. The opening of their new headquarters in Flushing represents an important shift in our ongoing efforts to address and prevent crime, and I would like to congratulate them for all of the hard work they’ve done to reach this point.”

“We deeply appreciate Assemblyman Ron Kim for his continued support of our organization. The Public Safety Patrol NYC has been a cornerstone of community safety efforts, diligently working to enhance public security since its inception in 2021,” NYPSP Leader Boss Li said. “Over the past four years, NYPSP has been instrumental in fostering safer neighborhoods through a variety of initiatives, including community patrols that offer a reassuring presence in local areas, informative crime prevention seminars that educate residents on safeguarding their homes and businesses and complimentary self-defense training sessions designed to empower individuals with critical personal safety skills. This year marks a significant milestone for NYPSP with the grand opening of their new headquarters, which promises to further bolster their mission by expanding their capacity to offer these vital services. The new facility will serve as a hub for collaboration and innovation, allowing NYPSP to deepen its engagement with the community and explore new avenues for promoting safety and resilience across New York City.”

With the new headquarters now open, NYPSP will soon be offering free self-defense classes for those at least 18 years of age. Classes will begin on Nov. 1, running every Saturday from 3 to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Community members can register for or learn more about these classes by emailing publicsafetypatrolnyc@gmail.com.