Photos: Salvatore LaRussa Dance Theatre hosts outdoor dance festival in Middle Village

The Salvatore LaRussa Dance Theatre hosted a free outdoor dance festival on Sunday, Oct. 5, at 66-85 73rd Pl. in Middle Village.

Several different dance performances were conducted for those in attendance.

Among those who performed were Anabella Lenzu, Denaisha Clarke, Julianne Cerreta, KROEMovement, Morgan Holden, SKBdance, the Sheep Meadow Dance Theatre, Synergy Dance Collective and Taylor Gordon.

The first performance, “Drought/Flood,” was performed by Synergy Dance Collective, in collaboration with choreographer Nancy Brier. It featured music from Amanda Gorman, Nils Frahm, Steve Finkelstein and Arta Jekabsone, as well as dancers Lola Haven, Katie Kennedy, Willy Rory Nelson and Zavie. Brier and Summer Warwick made the costumes. Voiceover was done by Zavie and Lauren Hiraldon.

Anabelle Lenzu followed with a dance performance of “La Mere.” Isadora Duncan choreographed this performance, with Alexander Scriabin providing music.

“This is an amazing opportunity to share our craft and our love for dance,” Lenzu said. “It is free and is accessible to every kind of audience.”

Dancers Laura Ardner, Gemma Leary and Lexi Sim then performed “1692,” which was choreographed by Sarah Blake.

“This work is very character-driven and site-specific. Performing it outdoors is the perfect venue,” Blake said. “[This event] helps me present work in a way that it’s meant to be presented, as well as develop connections with more artists that otherwise I would not have met.”

The Sheep Meadow Dance Theatre performed “Toward a New Mythology,” featuring dancers Mackenzie Burtt and Ava Desiderio. Michele Herman provided the prose spoken word during this show, which was choreographed by the Sheep Meadow Dance Theatre and Billy Blanken.

An excerpt from “This is Ballet,” called “Is This Ballet?,” was then done by dancers Molly Bagatto and Elpiniki (Ellie) Tsapatsaris. Music was composed by Sol Levante and choreography by Julianna Cerreta.

The next show was “GRIDlock,” with Morgan Holden providing choreography and costuming. Music was from Phillip Glass-Echorus.

An excerpt from “Che, Tango” was then performed by dancers Fiamma Lenzu-Carroll and Anabella Lenzu, featuring music from Astor Piazzolla. Anabella Lenzu also choreographed this performance.

The penultimate performance was “A Child’s Place,” with Denaisha Clarke choreographing the show for dancers Elaine Goris, Alisha Felder and Chelsie Moore. The featured music was “The fear isn’t real” by musician WILLOW.

The last performance was “CIN CIN.” Taylor Gordon choreographed this show for dancers Caitlin Bond, John Reed and Mary Donnelly.

LaRussa Studio programming is supported by State Senator Joseph Addabbo Jr., Council Member Robert Holden, the New York City Department of Youth and Cultural Development, the New York Council on the Arts, the Flushing Town Hall 2025 Queens Community Grant, the 2025 Howard Gilman Foundation GO Queens Grant and the New York Federation for the Arts and Department of Cultural Affairs 2025 Queens Art Fund: Arts Access Grant.