Your last-minute guide to Queens’ best Halloween bashes

If it feels like Halloween crept up out of nowhere and you’re still scrambling to make a plan, there’s plenty of fun and festivities taking place starting this weekend. From bars to restaurants and rooftop venues, there’s something for everyone, whether you’re still hoping to snag first place at a costume contest or simply get dressed up and enjoy a night of drinks and dancing.

Get your costume ready and be prepared for an unforgettable evening at one of these Queens bashes on Halloween night.

The Mad Slasher Halloween Party Part 2

Put on your favorite horror movie costume and indulge in a night of music, a live band, and plenty of scary vibes. The venue features their first floor with a horror video DJ playing music with visuals to go along with it, and a second floor with a live band. General admission is free and tickets can be reserved on their website.

The Rabbit Hole

38-04 Broadway, Astoria

Therabbithole.nyc

Instagram: @therabbithole.nyc

Lily’s Halloween Bash

Lily’s is a cozy bar and restaurant with a vintage vibe that’s hosting a Halloween party featuring a costume contest, special cocktails for the occasion and a live DJ playing music throughout the evening to keep the party going. The party is free to attend and the festivities continue until late in the evening.

Lily’s Astoria

30-95 33rd St., Astoria

lilysastoria.com

Instagram: @lilysastoria

Medusa’s Monster Mash

Medusa’s Art Studio is hosting a one-of-a-kind Halloween party with free entry, featuring music to dance the night away to, candle making, tarot readings and palmistry, along with food and drink and even a movie playing silently to keep the spooky vibes going. The event also includes a costume contest and the chance to win a $100 cash prize.

Medusa’s Art Studio

18-14 Astoria Blvd., Astoria

medusaartstudios.com

Instagram: @medusaartstudios

The Haunted Speakeasy

Take a step back in time at this 1920’s 1920s-themed speakeasy cocktail party for an evening of mystery, vintage glamour, music, and drinks. The evening includes a one-hour vodka open bar from 10-11 p.m. and music from all genres to dance to. Tickets cost $10 and costumes with a vintage touch or spooky vibes are encouraged.

Newsroom

11-01 43rd Ave., LIC

newsroomny.com

Instagram: @newsroomnyc

Halloween Party at Record Room

Record Room is hosting their annual Halloween party featuring special cocktails for the occasion, a costume contest with a $300 cash prize, and vinyl records being spun throughout the evening at the vintage vinyl lounge. Dress in your spookiest and get ready for an evening of fun and music. RSVP or make a reservation through their website.

Record Room

4709 Center Blvd., LIC

recordroomlic.com

Instagram: @recordroom

Skybar Rooftop Halloween Party

Skybar is hosting a Halloween party with unreal views of the city skyline at their rooftop bar and lounge. The evening will be filled with music, incredible costumes, bottle service and a festive vibe throughout the night, including a lineup of popular DJs. Costumes are encouraged and tickets for entry start at $28.52.

Skybar Rooftop

45-06 Pearson St., LIC

skybarlic.com

Instagram: @skybar.lic

Halloween Party at Sanger Hall

Sanger Hall is being transformed into a haunted house of Halloween fun including special cocktails, drink specials throughout the evening, music, and a costume contest with a $200 cash prize. Admission is free and the popular neighborhood venue will be filled with festive energy and fun throughout the night.

Sanger Hall

4820 Skillman Ave., Sunnyside

Instagram: @sangerhall

Halloween Party at Rogue Bar

Rogue Bar is hosting a Halloween party filled with music, drinks, and spooky surprises throughout the evening. Costumes are encouraged and add to the festivities of the evening, including a costume contest and the chance to win a prize.

Rogue Bar

41-21 Greenpoint Ave., Sunnyside

Instagram: @roguebarnyc