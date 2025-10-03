The Learning Experience to host ‘Trunk or Treat’ event at Culture Lab this month

The Trunk or Treat event will take place in the Culture Lab parking lot. Photo via Google Street View.

Childcare center the Learning Experience will host a “Trunk or Treat” event at Culture Lab LIC later in October, encouraging parents to kit out their car with spooky decorations for the Halloween-themed event.

The Trunk or Treat event will take place from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25, in the parking lot of Culture Lab, located at 5-25 46th Ave. in Long Island City. All proceeds from the event will go toward the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Richard Reyes, curriculum director at the Learning Experience LIC, said the event is unique because Trunk or Treat events rarely happen in the city due to lack of space. It is the first such event that the Learning Experience LIC will be holding, Reyes added.

Reyes said 12 families have already signed up for the event, with parents encouraged to bring their cars to the Culture Lab parking lot between 12 and 2 p.m. on Oct. 25 to prepare their vehicles for the event.

The Learning Experience will provide some goodie bags for children participating in the event, but Reyes encouraged families to bring their own candy as well.

The event carries a suggested donation of $20 per family, with all proceeds going toward the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Reyes, however, said the event is pay-as-you-wish for all attendees.

Reyes said there will be a prize for the best-decorated car, while there will also be around 150 pumpkins that participating children can take home free of charge.

Trunk or Treat will also feature a magic show and face-painting, with local vendors also setting up in the Culture Lab parking lot.

The Learning Experience is taking its Halloween festivities to Culture Lab for the first time after previously hosting Halloween parades at its LIC location at 27-28 Thomson Ave. in Court Square.

The event will come to an end shortly before Hunters Point Parks Conservancy’s (HPPC) annual Halloween on the Waterfront event, which kicks off at 5:45 p.m. in Hunter’s Point South Park with a free screening of the original “Beetlejuice.”