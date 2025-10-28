LIC Partnership launches new mobility study to improve pedestrian safety at Queens Plaza

Jackson Avenue near Queens Plaza, the focus of LICP’s new mobility study. Photo via Google Street View.

The Long Island City Partnership (LICP) has launched a new mobility study of Queens Plaza and Jackson Avenue to help improve the pedestrian experience in the area, with local residents invited to take part in a public focus group next month.

The mobility study, the first in-depth analysis of the corridor in over a decade, aims to make the corridor safer, more accessible and more enjoyable for residents, workers, visitors and businesses alike.

LICP described the corridor as a “critical gateway” into western Queens and a “vital hub” for transit access, neighborhood connectivity and commercial activity in Long Island City.

The mobility study will consider multimodal access, street design, public space improvements and infrastructure needs in addition to initiatives to improve street safety along the corridor.

The study is funded by a $100,000 grant from the New York State Consolidated Funding Application (CFA) process through the Regional Economic Development Council (REDC) in addition to $40,000 in funding awarded by State Sen. Kristen Gonzalez.

A consultant team including TYLin, WXY and Street Plans will lead the study, with LICP hosting a virtual public focus group on Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The focus group aims to gather input and feedback on mobility challenges and opportunities along the corridor.

A final report, expected early 2026, will guide advocacy with NYC DOT and other agencies for future capital investment along the corridor.

Gonzalez described the study as a “critical first step” toward advancing future infrastructure investments along one of western Queens’ most important corridors.

“Queens deserves safe, walkable streets that reflect the needs of the people who live, work and visit here,” Gonzalez said in a statement issued alongside the launch of the study.

Council Member Julie Won, meanwhile, said the study will play an important role in ensuring that the formerly industrial area of Court Square transforms to meet the growing needs of an increasingly residential neighborhood.

“I look forward to the outcomes of the Mobility Study of Queens Plaza and Jackson Avenue funded by the State to make Court Square an even better place to work and live,” Won said in a statement.

LICP President Laura Rothrock said the study comes at a “pivotal time” for a neighborhood that has experienced significant change over the past decade.

“The Queens Plaza and Jackson Avenue Mobility Study is an opportunity to take a closer look at how people experience our streets every day and to plan for a safer, more connected and more welcoming public realm,” Rothrock said.

Meanwhile, DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said the agency looks forward to reviewing the recommendations that arise from the ongoing mobility study.

“Public space isn’t a luxury—it’s what makes New York City feel like home, and here at NYC DOT, we believe our streets should work for everyone,” he said in a statement.