11th annual LIC Summit to take place at Museum of the Moving Image this Wednesday

Long Island City Partnership president Laura Rothrock delivers welcoming remarks at 2023 LIC Summit at The Museum of the Moving Image.

Long Island City Partnership (LICP) will host its annual LIC Summit and Gala at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria Wednesday evening, bringing together leaders from diverse sectors across Long Island City to discuss various issues and showcasing LIC as one of the most dynamic neighborhoods in New York City.

The LIC Summit, now in its 11th year, will run from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 22, at the Museum of the Moving Image, located at 36-01 35th Ave.

More than 300 business and civic leaders from across Long Island City are anticipated to attend Wednesday’s summit, which will explore the neighborhood’s history and growth, in addition to what comes next for Long Island City as the OneLIC Neighborhood Plan enters the final stages of ULURP this fall.

Wednesday’s event will feature networking opportunities, a gala reception and a keynote panel featuring a Q&A session.

Kathryn Wylde, president and CEO of business advocacy non-profit Partnership for New York City, will chair the keynote panel, which will hear insights from a variety of public and private sector representatives, including Deputy Mayor for Housing Economic Development and Workforce Adolfo Carrión Jr. and Plaxall Managing Director Paula Kirby.

Real estate developer Lloyd Goldman, president of BLDG Management, Joseph Cohen, founder of electric vehicle manufacturer Infinite Machine, and Lauren Larsen, president of HVAC manufacturer Power Cooling, will also join the keynote panel discussion.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Council Member Julie Won and Assemblymember Claire Valdez will deliver remarks at the event, which will conclude with a cocktail reception for guests in order to facilitate networking and cross-industry collaboration.

LICP will also release its bi-annual Neighborhood Snapshot at the event, sharing the latest date on the neighborhood’s growth and future outlook.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the LIC Summit, visit the LICP website.