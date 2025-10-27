LIC welcomes The Edge, a new multi-space venue for events

A new event venue with stunning views of the city skyline is officially opening Nov. 1 in Long Island City.

The Edge LIC, located in the Holiday Inn Express in Long Island City at 52-09 31st Place, has four distinct spaces perfect for parties and a range of special events, including a rooftop lounge, an expansive courtyard, a sleek boardroom and a two-story studio. The unveiling offers a space with a range of unique atmospheres for occasions from parties to weddings.

“We have six different areas in different locations from the hotel to The Edge, and the idea was that they wanted to host more events, and in this particular area of Long Island City, there wasn’t a lot of event space so they wanted to capture more of that and provide as much space as possible,” said John Lu, the general manager of The Edge LIC and the Holiday Inn Express.

The Holiday Inn Express first opened in the fall of 2024, providing a perfect location just minutes from Manhattan in the heart of LIC. The expansive space offered the perfect opportunity to provide more than a comfortable stay and give New Yorkers an event space that provides an elevated experience, whether they are interested in booking a business conference or a special event, from weddings to communions and more. The venue’s amenities include their ballroom which can hold up to 120 guests, their 20th floor which is used as an event space for small gatherings, and their rooftop which can hold up to 145 people, a boardroom, along with a private courtyard that can accommodate up to 225 guests and a loft style space that would be perfect for exhibitions, cocktail receptions and private parties.

In addition to amenities like its sweeping views of the skyline from the rooftop space and a unique private courtyard, the venue has collaborated with caterers and vendors from throughout NYC, offering morning coffee service and breakfast, cocktail hour and elegant plated dinners. Each event menu is curated to complement every occasion, including bar service, décor and event flow.

“We wanted to provide as much space as possible with plenty of opportunities for the customers to come up with their own vision of how they want to activate the space, and we want to showcase that too,” said Lu.

The Edge LIC is available year-round for private bookings and events. Hours are fully customizable based on event needs. For more information go to their website.