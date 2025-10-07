Little boy found at Far Rockaway laundromat without adult supervision: NYPD

This young boy was found without adult supervision in Far Rockaway on Tuesday morning. The NYPD is asking for help in locating his parents or guardian.

The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the parents or guardian of an unidentified little boy who was found in the confines of the 101st Precinct in Far Rockaway on Tuesday morning.

The child was found without adult supervision at around 5:30 a.m. at a laundromat located at 25-15 Seagirt Blvd. The non-verbal youngster was transported by EMS to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, where he remains safely in the care of staff. The boy is described as approximately 5 years old with a medium complexion, brown eyes, approximately 80 pounds and with black short braids. He was found walking barefoot, wearing a white tank top and tan shorts.

Anyone with information regarding this found child is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.