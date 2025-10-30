Magic Shadows comes to Flushing Town Hall next week

Magic Shadows is making its way to Flushing Town Hall on Friday, Nov. 7, at 8 p.m. for a family-friendly performance that’s bound to delight and mesmerize viewers as they immerse themselves in the illusive shadow puppet show.

The one-night-only performance, which combines dance, storytelling and sculpture, will be held at 137-35 Northern Blvd. The show is presented by Catapult, a dance company that were also finalists on America’s Got Talent season 8, capturing the nation for its creative and imaginative storytelling abilities.

Magic Shadows’ show is packed with hundreds of shape transformations full of humor, emotion, and storytelling. While working behind a screen, the dancers use their bodies in seemingly impossible ways in order to create shadow images ranging from a mountain to a dragon and even a helicopter, just to name a few, while telling a story joined by music and storytelling that will leave viewers with a one of a kind and unforgettable experience.

Catapult was founded in 2009 by Adam Battlestein, a choreographer, creative director, and master teaching artist for Pilobolus Dance Theatre, with over 19 years of experience. The show, which is perfect for all ages, includes a workshop beforehand at 6:30 p.m., where participants will learn how to create some of the shadows that the Catapult dance company creates in their shows.

The workshop is perfect for ages 6 and up and also includes learning hand shadows, body shadows, duet shadows and group shadows. Attendees will also learn about the history of shadow puppetry, as well as the interesting and unusual scientific properties of shadows.

Tickets for the show cost $15 for adults, $12 for members, and $8 for children. For those who would also like to attend the pre-show workshop, an additional $5 fee applies.

Flushing Town Hall is an NYC landmark venue that has existed since 1862, providing art, music and other entertainment to the community. The space celebrates the rich history of jazz music in Queens and hosts a list of monthly performances, including their monthly jazz jam and other live music events. FTH has a full monthly schedule of shows and music for all ages to enjoy.

To learn more about Flushing Town Hall or purchase a ticket to Magic Shadows, visit their website or stay up to date with them at @Flushing_town_hall.