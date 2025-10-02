Man sought for allegedly groping two women in less than a minute in Sunnyside: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect for allegedly groping two women in less than a minute in Sunnyside on the morning of Monday, Sept. 22.

Police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City are looking for a creep who allegedly groped two older women in Sunnyside in less than a minute on the morning of Monday, Sept. 22.

A 52-year-old woman was walking in the vicinity of 39th Place and 43rd Avenue at 8:45 a.m. when a stranger came up behind her and grabbed her buttocks before running off. He returned to the same intersection moments later, where he targeted a 69-year-old victim. He approached her from behind and grabbed her rear end. He proceeded to threaten the elderly woman and then punched her in the face, causing pain and swelling, police said. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect and described him as having a medium complexion with black hair with a beard, and a mustache. He wore a black jacket over a white t-shirt, dark-colored pants, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this forcible touching investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Sept. 28, the 108th Precinct has reported 56 sex crimes so far in 2025, four more than the 52 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 7.7%, according to the most recent CompStat report.