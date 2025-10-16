Man, 19, found shot to death inside Jamaica home: NYPD

A teenager was shot to death inside a Jamaica home on Thursday morning, according to the NYPD.

Police from the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica responded to a 911 call of a person shot inside a house at 172-09 108th Ave., two blocks south of Detective Keith L. Williams Park at 10:45 a.m. on Oct. 16.

Upon their arrival, officers found a 19-year-old man had been shot in the head by an unidentified individual. EMS responded to the location and rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The identity of the deceased is pending family notification. Homicide detectives from the 103rd Precinct are working to determine a motive in the fatal shooting and a description of the suspect, an NYPD spokesman said.

There are no arrests and the homicide investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Oct. 12, the 103rd Precinct has reported four murders so far in 2025, one fewer than the five reported at the same point last year, a decline of 20%, according to the most recent CompStat report.