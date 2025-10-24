Two new flagship Marriott Hotels in Fresh Meadows listed for $55 million

(Left) the Courtyard by Marriott at 183-15 Horace Harding Expwy. and (right) the Fairfield Inn and Suites at 183-31 Horace Harding Expwy.

The commercial real estate agency RIPCO Real Estate announced the listing of a $55 million hotel portfolio that consists of two flagship Marriott Hotels at 183-15 and 183-31 Horace Harding Expwy. in Fresh Meadows.

The Courtyard by Marriott is located at 183-15 Horace Harding Expwy. It covers approximately 57,217 square feet.

183-31 Horace Harding Expwy. features a Fairfield Inn and Suites. This location spans 42,186 square feet.

Both of these properties, which are the only operating hotels within a 2.9 mile radius, were opened in 2018. They each offer modern accommodations and amenities and are located within a ten-minute drive from LaGuardia Airport.

Both hotels can be found directly off the Long Island Expressway, between 183rd Street and 185th Street. They offer a combined 218 guest rooms, as well as fitness centers, conference rooms, a lobby cafe and indoor and outdoor valet parking.

In addition to being near LaGuardia Airport, the hotels are within close proximity to Citi Field, Arthur Ashe Stadium and the site of the proposed Metropolitan Park project. The properties also provide direct access to major highways, transit lines and regional demand drivers.

The listing for these hotels is being represented by RIPCO Real Estate Vice Chairman Stephen R. Preuss Sr., Vice Presidents Kevin Louie, Kevin Schmitz and Andreas Efthymiou and Senior Associate Eric Delafraz.

“This is a rare opportunity to acquire two institutional-quality, newly built Marriott hotels in one of Queens’ most active and high-demand hospitality markets,” Preuss said. “The combination of strategic location, proximity to major infrastructure and limited hotel competition in the area makes this a truly compelling offering for both investors and operators.”