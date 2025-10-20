Massi’s offers elevated sandwiches with fresh ingredients

Foodies, get ready to indulge in decadent sandwiches minus the guilt with the official grand opening of Massi’s.

The new shop, located at 29-09 Broadway in Astoria, offers hearty heroes from vodka chicken parm to Philly cheesesteak, all made on freshly baked semolina sourdough bread and prepared without using seed oils.

After holding a soft opening back in May to give the neighborhood a taste of their menu, the shop was officially ready to go on Sunday, Oct. 4, now that they can officially serve wine and beer with their sandwiches. The new addition was made possible by the team behind neighborhood favorites like Chip City and Somedays Bakery, who sought to offer a new treat to the neighborhood, with ingredients that are all prepared fresh, from the bread to the sauces, which are all made in-house.

The result is sandwiches like their vodka chicken parm, made with house-breaded chicken cutlet, vodka sauce and grande mozzarella, eggplant parm, meatball parm, as well as their Italian combo, Cubano, the grilled chicken and broccoli rabe sandwich and an already popular go-to, their Philly cheesesteak, made with sliced ribeye, cooper cheese and sauteed onions. As guests order their sandwiches, they can see the shop’s semolina sourdough bread being baked throughout the day, so that each sandwich is made on a hot and fresh hero that just came out of the oven. When customers take a bite of their food, they can immediately get a bite of freshness and notice the attention to detail in each layer of the sandwich.

The shop also offers French fries, which are made from house-cut Idaho potatoes and fried in beef tallow. Customers can also order Massi’s dirty fries, which have the option of any sandwich filling on top of the fries, which comes with a drink. For those looking to fully indulge or share their meal with a friend, they offer a combo, which includes a sandwich, fries and a canned soda. While the added attention to freshness and detail means customers may have to wait a few minutes for their order, the result is worth the wait. The expansive space has a separate room with a bar and tables for guests to sit down and enjoy their meal and watch an array of sports on the shop’s various TVs throughout the area. Now that the shop can offer beer and wine, the space is a perfect go-to for after-work food and drink, or a weekend hangout spot.

Massi’s is open Wednesday through Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. They are closed on Tuesdays. For more information, follow them on Instagram at @massisnyc.