Rep. Meng, NYS DEC host free fishing clinic for Queens residents

Rep. Grace Meng (third from left) partnered with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to host a free fishing clinic at Kissena Lake.

Rep. Grace Meng partnered with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to hold a free fishing clinic for Queens residents on Thursday, Oct. 2, on Kissena Lake in Flushing’s Kissena Park.

This two-hour clinic was offered through the DEC’s I FISH NY program, which introduces and familiarizes participants with the sport of fishing and works to increase participation in the sport across the state.

“I thank the DEC for partnering with me to provide this exciting clinic to my constituents,” Meng said. “Fishing is an enjoyable experience for both children and adults, and it’s a wonderful connection with nature. I’m thrilled to help make fishing more accessible here in Queens, and ensure that local residents can learn the basic skills to make it fun and successful.”

Participants in this engaging outdoor educational experience were supplied with the equipment, bait and instructions needed for this activity, free of charge.

“DEC’s I FISH NY program helps make fishing accessible, affordable and enjoyable for all New Yorkers,” DEC Regional Director Antonia Pereira said. “This event is one of many free fishing clinics offered in New York City, where first-time anglers learn to fish with trained staff and all equipment is provided. DEC is grateful that Congresswoman Grace Meng reached out to collaborate with our fisheries team to bring this free fishing clinic to Queens residents. If you are interested in participating in an upcoming learn to fish clinic, I encourage you to visit the DEC website and search ‘Fishing Clinic’ for a list of upcoming events.”

There was no registration required for the clinic. It was available on a first-come, first-served basis.