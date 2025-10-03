Middle Village Roller Hockey League: Teamwork makes the dream work

Kids from the Middle Village Roller Hockey League took part in community service, including helping to maintain the Vietnam Memorial in Middle Village.

The Middle Village Roller Hockey League was able to continue its mission to inspire the betterment of the community through hard work and civic engagement on Monday, Sept. 29.

We would like to take a moment to thank Dorie Opitz Figliola for maintaining the Vietnam Memorial in Glendale. With the help of Senator Joseph Addabbo and Assemblymember Andrew Hevesi, a group of families came together on Monday, Sept. 29, and helped beautify this strip of land dedicated to our veterans and service members.

Special thanks to the students of Sacred Heart Catholic Academy, St. Margaret RC Church, Middle Village Preparatory Charter School, P.S./I.S. 128 and P.S./I.S. 49 for their hard work and effort.

Nothing means more to the Middle Village Players Roller Hockey League than building these bonds for our children. Bringing kids together from all over our neighborhood for these clean-ups has built some amazing friendships amongst kids who might not have met without these community events.

Special thanks to the children who participated in this event. The participants: Paul Pogozelski, John Pogozelski, Markas Pogozelski, Jojo Anderson, Jax Anderson, Julen Felipe Jacob, Victoria Drozdzal, Stefano Raggi, Francesco Raggi and Michael Mercatante, all received Citations from Assemblymember Hevesi for their commitment and efforts in the community.

Senator Addaboo got knee-deep into the cleanup event as the children continually slugged mulch on him as they were engaged in the activity. It was wonderful to watch our elected officials lead by example and foster lasting impressions for our kids. We are blessed.

If anyone has non-perishable foods, Sacred Heart Pantry is in need of donations. Please contact me or Dorie Opitz Figliola to coordinate a drop off. I’m usually at Juniper Valley Park at the rink.

If your Child Needs Service Hours, please message Paul Pogozelski at (917)-335-2802.

This story was submitted by Paul Pogozelski.