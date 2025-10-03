Missing: 17-year-old Middle Village girl last seen leaving 69th Road home nearly two weeks ago: NYPD

Giosa Matinez, 17, of Middle Village, was last seen leaving her 69th Road home on the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 20.

Police from the 104th Precinct have been searching for a teenage girl from Middle Village who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Giosa Matinez, 17, was last seen leaving her 69th Road home next door to the Chase bank branch on 80th Street across from the southwest corner of St. John Cemetery at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20, police said.

She is Hispanic and is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, according to the NYPD. She was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans when she disappeared.

Anyone with information regarding this missing teenager is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.