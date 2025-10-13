Two MTA buses crash in Flushing, leaving 19 passengers injured: NYPD

Two MTA Q27 buses collided in Flushing on Monday, Oct. 13, leaving 19 passengers with minor injuries, officials said.

Two occupied MTA buses collided on a rain-slicked roadway, injuring 19 people in Flushing during the morning rush on Monday.

The two MTA Q27 buses were traveling westbound on Sanford Avenue near Bowne Street when bus #8426 attempted to pass bus #8764 and rear-ended it at approximately 8:27 a.m. on Oct. 13, an NYPD spokeswoman told QNS.

The FDNY received a call at 9:03 a.m. and dispatched units and EMS personnel to the scene.

The FDNY said 19 civilians sustained minor injuries, 14 were transported to area hospitals and five received medical attention at the scene. There were no pedestrians injured in the crash, and there was no property damage reported. The investigation remains ongoing, the NYPD spokesperson said.

Q13, Q27, Q26, and Q65 buses were detoured as of midday Monday, according to the MTA.