NaiSnow has landed in Flushing with the grand opening of its first-ever U.S. expansion, featuring drinks like matcha coconut and fresh made pastries, from coffee tiramisu tarts to seaweed meat floss mini cakes.

The Chinese bakery and cafe, located at 39-07 Prince St., is a popular tea shop and bakery with over 1.200 locations mainly in China. The brand, known for its health-focused drinks and freshly baked sweet and savory pastries, officially opened its doors on Oct. 3, offering a range of specials and deals to introduce the community to the new space.

“NaiSnow started exactly 10 years ago, and we are the leading tea company and innovator in the industry, because we combine traditional Chinese tea with a bakery and leading a new lifestyle,” said Zaozao, the event’s emcee. “Today we made it, and today is a milestone. We came all the way from Shenzhen to New York, from China to the world.”

The store celebrated with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 2, featuring a festive vibe to draw attention to its latest cafe in the neighborhood. The shop offers the best of both worlds, with health-focused drinks from their matcha coconut, made with organic matcha and paired with Thai coconut water for a smooth, layered hydration boost, their Super Avocado, a refreshing superfood blend with oat popping pearls, chia seeds and probiotics, and their Daily Green Bottle, made with fresh kale, apple and lemon.

“The mission of NaiSnow is simple and very powerful,” said Zaozao. “We want to be the innovator and the supporter of bringing China’s tea to the entire world.”

The space also offers a range of freshly made sweet and savory pastries, including their caramel egg tart, a croissant style pastry, filled with custard core and a caramel aroma, the seaweed meat floss mini cakes, a sweet and salty treat made with seaweed flakes, pork floss and a hint of sweet salad dressing, as well as treats like their coffee tiramisu tart, made with sponge cake soaked in coffee and layered with cream on a crisp and buttery tart, and the matcha tiramisu tart, made with premium Jingshan matcha powder, fully infused into the cake base, and layered with smooth cream cheese filling. The carefully made pastries are perfect to enjoy on your own or to share with a friend.

The expansive two-floor space is a great place to meet during the day or work remotely while enjoying the aromas of the cafe throughout the space. The store’s bright green color and welcoming atmosphere have been drawing in curious passersby as the neighborhood begins to try their menu for the first time.

“I know this is the beginning of many more stores opening up right here in New York City and beyond,” said Council Member Sandra Ung. “I look forward to coming here and enjoying the good drinks and food-congratulations and the best of luck.”

NaiSnow is having specials including: buy one get one free on daily green bottle, matcha coconut, and super avocado from Oct. 3-5, 50% a second item from Oct. 6-9, and customers can claim a U.S. exclusive double-sided canvas bag and jasmine tea stone diffuser available while supplies last.

NaiSnow is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Follow them at @naisnow.usa