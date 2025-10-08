A brand new mural is bringing the lights and energy of Seoul to Murray Hill, highlighting the food scene of Queens’ very own Koreatown.

The new mural, located at 149-21 41st Ave in Flushing, is the fourth work of art as part of a series of public art projects commissioned by the Asian American Federation’s small business program to boost foot traffic to the vibrant community and attract business to the array of delicious restaurants in the area.

“For immigrant neighborhoods like Murray Hill, creating a sense of place is essential to creating a sense of belonging,” said Catherine Chen, the executive director of the Asian American Federation.

The piece, titled MukJa GolMok, which translates to “food alley,” was created by visual artist Ji Yong Kim, who also designed AAF’s 2023 mural, Color of Sound, in Murray Hill. The newest mural, inspired by the neon-lit streets of Seoul, blends traditional and modern elements, depicting vibrant colors, layered frames and glowing icons of Korean culture, ranging from K-pop to traditional cuisine. The newest addition to the neighborhood offers visitors and residents alike something new to explore and admire while enjoying the array of authentic and delicious cuisine in the area. The artwork was funded by Council Member Sandra Ung, along with the NYC Small Business Service.

“By honoring both tradition and pop culture, Ji Yong Kim’s mural reflects the dynamic spirit of Murray Hill and tells a story of who we are as a community,” said Chen. “We are proud to continue uplifting Asian-owned businesses through art and to create powerful reminders that immigrant neighborhoods are not just places to eat and shop, but cultural landmarks that shape the very fabric of New York City.”

AAF held an unveiling ceremony for the mural on Oct. 2, attended by a list of elected officials who came to celebrate the new artwork, including U.S. Rep. Grace Meng, state Sen. John Liu, Council Member Sandra Ung, Assembly Member Edward Braunstein and Assembly Member Ron Kim. The event also drew community leaders and small business owners for the special event.

“I’m proud to support AAF and this mural, which celebrates Murray Hill’s vibrant Asian community and the global impact of Korean culture,” said Council Member Sandra Ung. “This is the second mural I have funded in the Murray Hill area because I know that public art like this not only brightens our streets but also highlights the creativity, pride, and diversity that make Queens so special. Works like this also helps bring more customers to our local restaurants. I’m grateful to AAF for bringing this vision to life and helping us showcase Murray Hill as a cultural destination for our entire city.”

Murray Hill remains a hub for authentic Korean cuisine and culture, featuring a diverse list of local favorites, including JeunJu Korean Restaurant, Geo Si Gi Gamjatang, Cafe Auburndale, Han Kook Meat Market and many more. The Asian American Federation’s small business program continues to host events and collaborate with other organizations throughout the year to bring attention to the area and highlight the many delicious and diverse eateries, small businesses, and culture in the neighborhood.

To learn more about AAF, visit their website or follow them at @aafederation