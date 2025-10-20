Nothing says “New York” like a hot and fresh bagel and now bagel lovers, artisans and business owners can get together over their shared adoration for the breakfast staple at the sixth annual New York Bagelfest on Nov. 16 at Citi Field.

The special event, located at 41 Seaver Way in Flushing, is presented by King Arthur Baking and features a lineup of beloved bagel companies from around the world, including some of Queens’ own, including Curley’s Bagels and Utopia Bagels, as well as more brands from throughout NYC, the U.S., and beyond.

Bagelfest was initially founded in 2019 on a smaller scale to celebrate the popular New York staple, along with stories, traditions and the community surrounding the breakfast treat. Since then, the event has become a gathering place for bagel makers from around the world, along with industry professionals, brands, and, above all, bagel enthusiasts, to enjoy the day with friends and family.

The all-day event takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., offering a day of indulgence and fun for all ages. Tickets range from three-hour stays to all-day access, including the opportunity to explore and taste an array of bagels from over 50 bagel, spread and specialty food and drink vendors, an immersive experience featuring bagel themed art, interactive games and photo ops, the opportunity to join expert-led panels and discussions on bagel culture, craft and innovation, along with the ability to cast a vote for the “People’s Choice” Award with a winner being announced by the end of the day.

The festival isn’t the only day for all the fun, as the weekend will begin with a range of activities and events available for purchase.

Starting on Nov. 14, the weekend will include exclusive events such as an Industry Pro Tour in Midtown Manhattan from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., which meets at Bagel Pub, followed by a Joyva Factory Tour in Brooklyn from 1 to 2:30 p.m., which is by invitation only, and a Bagel Masterclass with Reva Castillenti at Bagel Market from 2 to 4 p.m.

On Saturday, Nov. 15, additional events include a Growth Lab at Posh HQ in Manhattan from 2 to 5 p.m. and an Inner Circle Industry Mixer at Posh HQ from 5 to 8 p.m.

The main fun kicks off on Sunday, Nov. 16, at Citi Field, where New Yorkers and bagel lovers from all over can indulge in all things delicious and fun for all ages.

General admission for the event is $69, which includes the option for a 3-hour morning session from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or an afternoon session from 1 to 4 p.m. The event also includes an all-access pass for the entire day for $129 and the Everything Bagel Bundle for $349, which includes all-day access, as well as other unique features.

To learn more about Bagelfest or buy a ticket, visit their website or follow them at @bagelfest.