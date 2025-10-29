Nonprofit recognizes Queens pharmacies for improving health of members with Medicare

Edgar Gutierrez, left, and his wife Mireya Gutierrez, owners and pharmacists of Victory Pharmacy in Queens, were recognized for their work improving community health for members on Medicare.

Three pharmacies in Queens were recognized by Healthfirst, a nonprofit health insurer serving more than two million New Yorkers, for their work to improve the health of members covered under the nonprofit’s Medicare plan.

Winners of the nonprofit’s inaugural Pharmacy Excellence Awards, which were presented to 12 community pharmacies across the city, were announced by Healthfirst Oct. 14. The Queens winners include All RX Pharmacy 1 and Arcadia Health Pharmacy, both located in Flushing, and Victory Pharmacy in Jackson Heights.

Recipients of the awards, who were among hundreds of participating community pharmacies, were honored for achieving the city’s highest rates of medication adherence and proactive pharmacy interventions to close gaps in care in 2024.

The awards align with the mission of the Healthfirst program, which is aimed at equipping community and independent pharmacists with new tools and technology to help close care gaps, improve medication adherence and provide timely support for members on Medicare.

According to the nonprofit, the winning pharmacies across Queens, the Bronx, Brooklyn and Manhattan are trusted healthcare partners in their neighborhoods. Together, they have helped thousands of older adults better manage chronic conditions, avoid hospitalizations and stay on track with vital prescriptions.

“Community pharmacies know their patients by name and understand the challenges they face every day, and that they want more time to educate patients with medication management but also have the demands of running a small business,” said Bhavesh Modi, vice president of pharmacy at Healthfirst. “Through this program, we’re giving pharmacists the tools and resources they need to make an even greater impact on the health of their communities.”

Medication adherence is one of the most important factors in improving long-term health outcomes for Medicare members, according to the nonprofit. Pharmacies enrolled in the program have helped significantly boost adherence rates, ensuring more Medicare members are taking their medications as prescribed.

“It can be daunting to manage several medications without support, especially for our seniors,” said Bronx state Sen. Gustavo Rivera, who chairs the Senate Health Committee. “I extend my congratulations to the local pharmacies being honored and commend Healthfirst for recognizing the role that independent pharmacies play in helping New Yorkers lead healthier lives.”

Edgar and Mireya Gutierrez, who are owners and pharmacists of Victory Pharmacy and recipients of this year’s award for their work, said their partnership with Healthfirst has helped the couple better serve their patients.

“As pharmacists, we believe we are often the first point of contact for care in our neighborhoods,” the couple said in a joint statement. “Working with Healthfirst gives us new ways to strengthen that connection — whether it’s checking in on a member’s medication or helping them understand their benefits. It’s collaboration that makes a real difference.”

The announcement was made during American Pharmacists Month, observed annually in October, just ahead of Medicare open enrollment, which began Oct. 15 and ends on Dec. 7. The nonprofit said the awards underscore the critical role pharmacists play in educating older New Yorkers about their healthcare decisions. By honoring community pharmacies with the Pharmacy Excellence Awards, Healthfirst is reinforcing its commitment to empowering local providers to deliver personalized, high-quality care.

Healthfirst was founded in 1993 by leading hospital systems in downstate New York. Its partnership model drives collaboration across the hospitals, health systems and community providers in its network, which is aimed at advancing care quality and improving health outcomes for its members. The nonprofit currently serves more than two million members in New York City, on Long Island, and in Westchester, Rockland, Sullivan and Orange counties. Healthfirst offers plans for members of all ages including Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, Child Health Plus, Essential Plan, Long-Term Care and Qualified Health plans.

For more information on Healthfirst, please visit Healthfirst.org.