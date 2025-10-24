NYC HRA cop arrested for alleged sex abuse of woman in Jackson Heights: NYPD

An on-duty city Human Resources Administration cop was arrested by the Queens Special Victims Squad and charged with sex abuse and unlawful imprisonment of a woman on Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights.

Detectives from the Queens Special Victims Squad arrested an on-duty city Human Resources Administration police officer on Monday, Oct. 20, for allegedly claiming to be a federal agent and sexually abusing a woman on Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights on the night of Friday, Oct. 17.

Azizjon Makhmudiy, 33, was arraigned Oct. 22 in Queens Criminal Court on a complaint charging him with sexual abuse in the first degree, unlawful imprisonment in the second degree, and criminal impersonation in the first degree.

According to the criminal complaint, sometime between 10 and 11 p.m. on Oct. 17, at the intersection of 79th Street and Roosevelt Avenue, Makhmudiy approached the victim and displayed what appeared to be a silver police badge, and he stated that he was an agent. He escorted the woman to his vehicle that was parked nearby and directed her to sit in the front passenger seat.

Makhmudiy placed handcuffs on both her wrists in front of her body and told her he would let her go and she would not have to go to jail if she agreed to work for him and do what he said, according to the criminal complaint. Makhmudiy allegedly removed the handcuffs from her wrists and instructed the victim to take off her sweater.

After she complied, Makhmudiy allegedly touched her breasts under her bra with his hands, then instructed her to pull down her pants and underwear and when she complied, Makhmudiy allegedly touched her vagina with his hand, according to the criminal complaint.

Queens Criminal Court Judge Sharifa Nasser-Cuellar set bail at $10,000 cash/$30,000 bond with a $30,000 partially secured bond.