NYC Marathon documentary ’26.2’ premieres at Upper West Side in Manhattan, featuring Queens resident Joel Kaufman

A theater screen with the movie poster of the NYC documentary “26.2” on display at the Upper West Side.

Whether you are running or spectating the TCS New York City Marathon this Sunday, it will move you. And so will watching the new documentary, “26.2.”

On Monday, Oct. 27, New York Road Runners (NYRR) and Tribeca Membership hosted the world premiere of “26.2,” a soul-stirring tribute to the TCS New York City Marathon directed by Nicolas Heller, or better known as “New York Nico” to more than 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

Co-produced by NYRR studio East 89th St Productions and m ss ng p eces, the premiere “welcomed more than 200 guests” at AMC Lincoln Square 13 in Manhattan’s Upper West Side, according to a press release. An air of anticipation filled the venue as attendees arrived, eagerly waiting for what was an emotional love letter to the iconic marathon. A Q&A panel soon followed the screening, moderated by Rob Simmelkjaer, the chief executive officer of NYRR.

“26.2” highlighted the inspirational stories of four New Yorkers — Joel Kaufman, Johnny Pye, Ladawn Jefferson and Shaquille “Shaq” Roberts — in the lead-up to the 2024 TCS New York City Marathon. One of the featured marathoners was Bayside resident Kaufman.

Kaufman, a retired math teacher, became a household name in the NYC running scene after completing the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon as the final official finisher in eight hours, 43 minutes and 34 seconds. The retiree was also revered for his philanthropic commitment. His fundraising endeavors have raised “over $200,000 in the past ten years” for Blood Cancer United (formerly named the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society). The Queens local is looking to “break a million in the next few years.”

The Queens local felt motivated to run the TCS New York City Marathon after his friend, who was diagnosed with leukemia, wanted him to walk the historic race in her honor. Since 2015, Kaufman has been an avid marathon walker, pushing his limits one mile at a time.

When asked what it meant for his story to be shared with millions of viewers, Kaufman felt honored that he would empower viewers “over 60” and inspire them to fundraise for the charity of their choice.

“I always tell people that if you could walk for 10 miles, you could do a marathon,” Kaufman shared.

Recalling the selection process for “26.2,” Kaufman explained that the filmmakers interviewed runners in NYRR’s Team Inspire, a group of 26 runners with compelling running stories, and chose select individuals whose motivations could be best translated into the short film. The Bayside local said he tried to be “as charismatic as possible.”

“It was fun having [Nicolas Heller] come to my house and videotape my family at breakfast, and [my buddy and I] walking at Flushing Meadows Corona Park,” Kaufman said.

For those who want to walk the TCS New York City Marathon someday, Kaufman advises raising money for a charity that speaks to them. Despite the lengthy morning itinerary, the feeling of participating in a vibrant marathon and having the city cheer you on is “something that nobody will ever take away from you,” he adds.

Reflecting on his upcoming marathon, Kaufman shares that crossing the finish line, receiving a finisher medal and making a difference in the world are what make him a winner. Kaufman further recalled a moment when he saw a woman at Mile 12 struggling to run the marathon, as he told her, “Walk with me. I think you can finish.” The Queens runner then accompanied her, allowing the runner to cross the finish line ahead of him.

“Her finishing meant more than my finishing because I finished these before,” Kaufman said.

Heller described his motivation to film “26.2,” sharing that “the marathon is my favorite day in New York City.” The director added that he had been documenting the city-wide occasion for “six or seven years” until he had the chance to film scenes at the finish line in November 2022.

“You see 50,000 people crossing [the finish line] after accomplishing a year-long achievement. And the emotions that you get from their expressions are just like nothing you’ve ever seen before,” Heller shared. “And you feel the energy. The past three years I’ve been at the finish line, I would get these little clips of people crossing, but I don’t have their story.”

The documentary, “26.2,” was an artistic endeavor for Heller to explore the stories behind the miles of marathoners. In documenting the four marathoners’ extraordinary stories, Heller ensured that every borough was represented on screen, highlighting the importance of diversity in storytelling. This aspect is also demonstrated in the variety of careers among the subjects — a retired math teacher, a public defender, a police administrative aid and an elevator mechanic.

“I want people to be able to see themselves in these runners,” Heller said.

Relating to his mission as “the unofficial talent scout of New York City,” Heller felt that it was on brand for him to showcase the city through the documentary. “There’s nothing more New York than the New York City Marathon,” Heller said. “And the talent that I selected, I feel are people that you would see on my page.”

The overall message Heller wants to drive home with viewers of “26.2” is that anything is possible, whether within or beyond the lens of running. “Whether you run or not, you can achieve what you set your mind to,” Heller asserted. “Saying that out loud sounds so cliché, but sometimes, being cliché can be right on the nose.”

For those who wish to film a running-based documentary someday, the social media personality advises, “Just do it.” Whether or not there was interest in the film, Heller set out to share powerful stories with the world. “Don’t let anything come in your way,” Heller said.

“26.2” is a documentary that not only showcases the transformative sport but also the unguarded beauty of humanity. The moving picture represents emotions that all viewers, runners or not, can resonate with on a personal level — anxiety, disappointment, gratitude and triumph. The spotlight on the enduring spirit of empowerment has earned the Heller-directed film a place in cinematic history.

“This movie was not necessarily just made for runners. It was just made for human beings,” Heller said.

To find out more about Heller’s work, visit the link. To learn more about NYRR’s mission, click here.