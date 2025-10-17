October runs in Queens feature Halloween 5K and Day of the Dead half marathon

The spooky season is in the air, and Halloween-themed races are in full motion this month. As the autumn temperatures settle in, now is the perfect time to plan out a race (or two) with your running tribe. Celebrate the Day of the Dead with a race event dedicated to the Mexican tradition or wear your best costume at an annual 5K.

Whether you’re competing for trophies or enjoying the fall vibes, October races offer the best leaf-crunching, wind-sweeping atmosphere. Wear your best running jacket and scroll through these brisk runs in the borough.

Sunday, Oct. 19

Run through Borden Avenue and Skillman Avenue at this scenic 5K. Hosted by LaGuardia Community College, this race will provide a jump start to your morning exercise. The registration fees are $28.63 for the 5K and virtual 5K, and $13.10 for students and participants

aged seven to 17. Please note that the 7 train will be out of service this weekend due to track maintenance.

This year’s beneficiary is Finca La Florecita, an urban farm preserved by LaGuardia Community College students and faculty. A post-race entertainment section will be available to runners and spectators. All 5K participants receive a commemorative t-shirt.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Catch some autumn waves at this Rockaway Beach race event, featuring the 5K, half-marathon and marathon. Please note that there are two separate waves for the marathon — the first wave starts at 6:30 a.m. and the second wave starts at 8 a.m.

Organized by the Rockaway Track Club, these cardio events offer fun strides for everyone, whether you’re an experienced or novice runner. The registration fees are $48.70 for the 5K, $69.90 for the half-marathon and $101.70 for the marathon. Online registration ends on Friday, Oct. 24, at 4:59 p.m. for all races.

Sunday, Oct. 26

As the registration page says, “¡Correr Nunca Muere!” or “Running Never Dies!” Ring in the Day of the Dead with a 5K or half-marathon through the panoramic Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Original, well-made costumes are also encouraged, as runners will be voting on the

best costume. All proceeds will benefit the Never Stop Running Foundation, a nonprofit that supports athleticism across all levels.

The registration fees are $47.26 for the in-person 5K, $49.33 for the virtual 5K, $75.20 for the in-person half-marathon and $80.38 for the virtual half-marathon. Please note that there will be a price increase on Race Day. To receive a race bib via mail, add $10.35 to the registration fee. Runners will receive a T-shirt and a medal.

Sunday, Oct. 26

At this festive 5K, running through Forest Park Drive for three miles will send chills down your spine. The registration fee is $35, but please note that there will be a price increase after Saturday, Oct. 25, at 11:59 p.m. The fee is $25 for participants under 12. All runners receive a custom beanie, medal, and treats. To enhance your Halloween race experience, wear a costume.

24th Annual Totten Trot 5K Run/Walk – Bayside

Sunday, Oct. 26

Sprint down Fort Totten at this costume-friendly 5K, where cash prizes are awarded to the top three male and female winners. The registration fee is $38.98, but the price will increase to $44.15 on Race Day. The event will welcome the return of the 501st Legion’s Empire City Garrison, an all-volunteer costuming organization that focuses on Star Wars.

The race proceeds will benefit the Bayside Historical Society, a community institution that collects and preserves the storied history of Bayside. All participants can enter an array of raffles for a chance to win gift certificates from restaurants and other small businesses. The

overall male and female winners will also receive the following cash prizes: $100 for first place, $75 for second place and $50 for third place.