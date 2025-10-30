Omnium, the ‘world’s most inclusive circus,’ coming to Queens in November

The Omnium Circus is stopping in in New York as part of its national tour for just one show, titled “I’m Possible,” on the afternoon of Nov. 16 at Queens Theatre.

Founded by New Yorker Lisa B. Lewis, Omnium is a nonprofit that uses the revenue for its mission in fostering “inclusive entertainment, education, and employment.” The National Organization on Disability (NOD), New York State of Opportunity and the Howard Gilman Foundation are just some of the organizations/programs Omnium funds.

Formed just five years ago, Omnium provides its audience with different accommodations for those with disabilities of their own to ensure everyone is capable of enjoying the performance, including a live audio description, tactile experiences and “relaxed seating” for neurodiverse and sensory sensitive audience members. According to a representative of Omnium, the show is the only circus in the country that offers integrated ASL within the show thanks to Malik Paris, a ringmaster and dancer that interprets while performing on stage alongside the others.

Tickets for the show are $27 and can be purchased on either the Omnium or Queens Theatre websites.

“We are so excited to bring our show back to Queens Theatre, one of the very first venues we ever played as a company, though we’re bringing all-new fun with us,“ said Founder and Executive Director Lisa B. Lewis. “Every time our performers step on stage, they know their job is not only to present a spectacular performance that you’ll enjoy while in your seat, but to create a moment that you’ll remember long after the performance has ended.”

The circus itself is an equal-opportunity employer, as 40% of its staff and 25% of the performers are people with disabilities themselves. Omnium was recognized by the NOD in both 2022 and 2023 as a Leading Disability Employer. The show features aerial acrobatics, juggling, comedy and plenty more family-friendly acts.

“Circus is the human spirit’s longing for its best self,” said Ringmaster and Board Member Johnathon Lee Iverson.