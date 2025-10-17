Op-Ed | Rising Car Insurance Costs Are Crushing Businesses

Most New Yorkers don’t think twice about car insurance – until the renewal bill lands. But for small-business owners across the Downstate region, including New York City, Long Island, and the Northern suburbs, skyrocketing premiums have quietly created an economic crisis that is choking commercial activity.

The ability to move goods and people is the core engine of our regional economy. Whether it’s a Queens plumber, a Long Island landscaper, or a Brooklyn caterer, every local business relies on vehicles. When insurance costs surge, the entire regional supply chain is thrown into instability, threatening our neighborhood businesses and the jobs they provide.

The reality of our auto insurance market reflects a system that is badly broken. The cost for businesses to maintain coverage is crushing. For a multi-county contractor or a small fleet operator, this translates to tens of thousands of dollars in sudden, unavoidable overhead.

This isn’t a cost of doing business – it’s a tax on solvency that forces entrepreneurs to make impossible choices: laying off staff, cutting worker hours, or raising prices beyond what customers can afford. Crucially, thousands of independent owner-operators are being forced off the road entirely, losing their livelihoods and straining the delivery capacity of local businesses.

The root cause of this explosion in rates is systemic fraud and regulatory complacency. The region’s major arteries have become hunting grounds for organized, cynical networks specializing in staged car accidents, inflated medical claims, and legal abuses. These rackets leverage systemic loopholes to generate massive fraudulent payouts that are inevitably passed down as premium hikes on ratepayers. Every honest business and working family with a car in the Downstate region is effectively paying a “fraud tax.”

This crisis demands immediate action. Governor Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers in Albany can no longer afford to delay. We need comprehensive action that treats organized staged-accident fraud as the severe economic crime it is, ensuring swift and severe penalties. Furthermore, Albany must aggressively close the numerous legal loopholes that allow inflated, bad-faith lawsuits to continue to drain our economy. To provide essential relief, the state must mandate greater transparency in how insurance companies calculate and justify their premium increases.

Affordable auto insurance is not a luxury. It is essential infrastructure for the entire New York Metropolitan Area to function. If Albany fails to act now, the deterioration of neighborhood services and the loss of vital, good-paying jobs will be inevitable. The State must stop stalling and secure the future of our economy now.

Eduardo Giraldo is the President of the Queens Hispanic Chamber of Commerce