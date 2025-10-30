Ozone Park cylclist dies three weeks after he was ‘doored’ by motorist in South Richmond Hill; NYPD

A 56-year-old Ozone Park man died three weeks after he was critically injured when he was “doored” by a motorist while riding an e-bike in South Richmond Hill.

An Ozone Park man was identified by the NYPD Thursday as the cyclist who died on Oct. 11, three weeks after he was “doored” by a driver in South Richmond Hill.

Jose Mora, 56, of 93rd Street, was riding an e-bike just over a mile east of his home at around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 21, when he was traveling westbound on 103rd Street approaching 117th Street.

The NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that a 30-year-old man who parked his 2011 Nissan Maxima sedan along the north curb line on 103rd Avenue, opened the front left driver’s side door of the sedan, striking Mora. The impact of the collision ejected More from the e-bike onto the roadway.

Police from the 102nd Precinct responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision at the intersection, where they found Mora on the street with trauma to the head. EMS rushed him to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on Saturday, Oct. 11.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.

According to New York State Vehicle & Traffic Law Section 2014, no person shall open the door of a motor vehicle on the side available to moving traffic unless and until it is reasonably safe to do so, and can be done without interfering with the movement of other traffic, nor shall any person leave a door open on the side of a vehicle available to moving traffic for a period of time longer than necessary to load or unload passengers.