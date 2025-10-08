Ozone Park mom accused of drunk driving, vehicular assault after collision seriously injured her kids: DA

An Ozone Park mother is accused of leaving her two young children in a car while she drank with a companion for two hours before crashing the car, leaving her kids seriously injured.

A Queens grand jury indicted an Ozone Park woman on charges of aggravated vehicular assault, aggravated driving while intoxicated and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child after she was involved in a collision that seriously injured her two young children in August.

Mariam Alli, 24, of 104th Street, was arraigned Oct. 7 in Queens Supreme Court on an 18-count indictment charging her with reckless driving and other traffic violations for speeding through a red light and slamming into another vehicle, injuring her 3-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter. Alli had allegedly left the young children alone in her car for close to two hours prior to the collision while she was inside a South Ozone Park bar.

“As alleged, the defendant not only jeopardized the safety of her children by leaving them unattended in a car while she was drinking inside of a bar, but also further endangered their lives — and the lives of everyone on the road — by then driving drunk,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

According to the charges and investigation, on Aug. 13, at approximately 9:27 p.m., Alli and a 21-year-old companion were inside the Tropix Lounge at 115-88 Lefferts Blvd. in South Ozone Park and were seated at the bar. Alli drank multiple beers, and the pair left the lounge around 11:30 p.m. The defendant’s two children were allegedly left unattended in her car for about two hours while she was inside the lounge.

At approximately 12:02 a.m., the defendant allegedly sped through a steady red light and was driving on the wrong side of the roadway through the intersection of 84th Road and Rockaway Boulevard in Ozone Park, according to the charges. Alli struck a Mazda SUV that was being driven by a motorist who had the right of way. The defendant’s 3-year-old son was taken to the hospital and treated for a hip fracture and broken tibia. Her 2-year-old daughter was treated for a liver laceration, pulmonary contusion, and adrenal hematoma. Neither child was secured in an appropriate car seat when the crash occurred.

“It is a miracle that no one was killed because of the defendant’s reckless actions,” Katz said. “We will aggressively prosecute those who choose to ignore the rules of the road, which are designed to keep us all safe.”

Queens Supreme Court Justice Michael Hartofilis set bail at $25,000 cash and $50,000 bond/$50,000 partially secured bond and ordered Alli to return to court on Nov. 20. If convicted, the defendant faces up to 15 years in prison.