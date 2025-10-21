Photos: CM Paladino hosts second annual Italian Heritage Festival

Over 1,000 people took part in the celebration of the second annual Italian Heritage Festival on 14th Avenue in Whitestone.

New York City Council Member Vickie Paladino hosted her second annual Italian Heritage Festival on Sunday, Oct. 19, on 14th Avenue, between Clintonville Street and 150th Street in Whitestone.

More than 1,000 community members gathered to enjoy the festivities and celebrate Italian-American culture.

The festival featured local vendors, food trucks, traditional Italian treats, music and more.

Live music and dance performances were provided by various local artists and organizations, including the Landrum School of Performing Arts.

The Italian Heritage Festival reflects Paladino’s commitment to celebrating cultural heritage and strengthening community ties across her district, which includes the northeast Queens neighborhoods of Whitestone, College Point, Bayside, Little Neck, Douglaston and parts of North Flushing.

“I’m so proud to have started this new Queens tradition that will hopefully last generations,” Paladino said. “I want to sincerely thank all our vendors, volunteers, police and of course, my staff, who worked so hard to make it happen. And I promise, next year’s event will be even bigger!”