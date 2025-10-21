Quantcast
Whitestone
Photos: CM Paladino hosts second annual Italian Heritage Festival

By Ethan Marshall and Ramy Mahmoud Posted on
italian heritage festival
Over 1,000 people took part in the celebration of the second annual Italian Heritage Festival on 14th Avenue in Whitestone.
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

New York City Council Member Vickie Paladino hosted her second annual Italian Heritage Festival on Sunday, Oct. 19, on 14th Avenue, between Clintonville Street and 150th Street in Whitestone.

There was plenty of fun to be had for the whole family at the Italian Heritage Festival. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

More than 1,000 community members gathered to enjoy the festivities and celebrate Italian-American culture.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

The festival featured local vendors, food trucks, traditional Italian treats, music and more.

Local vendors and food trucks provided delicious Italian treats to attendees. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Live music and dance performances were provided by various local artists and organizations, including the Landrum School of Performing Arts.

There were live musical and dance performances. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Students from the Landrum School of Performing Arts entertained attendees of the Italian Heritage Festival. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

The Italian Heritage Festival reflects Paladino’s commitment to celebrating cultural heritage and strengthening community ties across her district, which includes the northeast Queens neighborhoods of Whitestone, College Point, Bayside, Little Neck, Douglaston and parts of North Flushing.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

“I’m so proud to have started this new Queens tradition that will hopefully last generations,” Paladino said. “I want to sincerely thank all our vendors, volunteers, police and of course, my staff, who worked so hard to make it happen. And I promise, next year’s event will be even bigger!”

Council Member Paladino addresses attendees of the Italian Heritage Festival. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

