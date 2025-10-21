Photos: CM Paladino hosts second annual Italian Heritage Festival

The Italian Heritage Festival reflects Paladino’s commitment to celebrating cultural heritage and strengthening community ties across her district, which includes the northeast Queens neighborhoods of Whitestone, College Point, Bayside, Little Neck, Douglaston and parts of North Flushing.
“I’m so proud to have started this new Queens tradition that will hopefully last generations,” Paladino said. “I want to sincerely thank all our vendors, volunteers, police and of course, my staff, who worked so hard to make it happen. And I promise, next year’s event will be even bigger!”