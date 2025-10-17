Permits filed for residential building with six units in LIC

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 3-story residential building with six housing units at 25-21 46th St. in Long Island City.

The proposed building would be 30 feet tall and span 4,065 square feet of space. With an average unit scope of 677 square feet, the six apartments will most likely be rentals.

A rear yard stretching 30 feet in length is also planned to be part of the property. There are bus stops nearby for the Q18, Q19 and Q101 lines. Other notable features within close proximity to the property include the El-Ber Islamic School and St. Joseph Catholic Academy.

Building applications were submitted by Vincent Maimone of Artistic Design Corp. The building applications list Joseph A Sultana Jr. of JLS Designs as the architect of record.

Demolition permits have not yet been filed to take down the existing structure at 25-21 46th St. An estimated completion date for construction has not yet been provided.