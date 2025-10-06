Permits filed for residential building with nine units in Astoria

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 4-story residential building with nine housing units at 21-69 Shore Blvd. in Astoria.

The proposed building would be 45 feet tall and span 11,712 square feet of space. With an average unit scope of 1,301 square feet, the nine residences will most likely be condos.

Other planned features of the property include a cellar and a rear yard 21 feet in length. The Q69 and Q100 each have bus stops in the area. Also within close proximity to the property are Ralph Demarco Park, Astoria Park and P.S./M.S. 122Q The Mamie Fay School.

The building applications were submitted by Aryeh Assouline of Impact Builders Corp. The applications list Bahram Tehrani of Best Engineering Technology Design as the architect of record.

Demolition permits have not yet been filed for the current structure at 21-69 Shore Blvd. An estimated completion date for construction has not yet been provided.