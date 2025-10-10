Two women wanted for snatching shopper’s purse inside Ridgewood Food Bazaar: NYPD

Cops are looking for these purse snatchers who allegedly grabbed a shopper’s handbag from her shopping cart when her attention was diverted at a Ridgewood Food Bazaar.

Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood are still looking for two women who snatched a shopper’s purse at a supermarket nearly two months ago.

Police say the 61-year-old victim had her handbag in the shopping cart she was using at the Food Bazaar, located at 1580 Gates Ave., on Friday, Aug. 15. The victim left the cart unattended at 2:20 p.m. when the perpetrators snatched her purse, which contained $100 in cash, a credit card, a debit card, and other personal items, police said. The two women fled the store on foot, traveling down St. Nicholas Avenue toward Myrtle Avenue.

The NYPD released surveillance images from inside the Food Bazaar. One woman has a medium complexion and is approximately 30 to 35 years old with a medium build, brown eyes and black hair. She wore a black tank top, blue jeans, black shoes and a black fanny pack. Her accomplice has a light complexion and is approximately 30 to 35 years of age, with a slender build and black hair. She wore a pink T-shirt, black pants, blue shoes, and a black fanny pack.

Anyone with information regarding this grand larceny investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Oct. 5, the 104th Precinct has reported 531 grand larcenies so far in 2025, 25 more than the 506 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 0.6%, according to the most recent CompStat report.