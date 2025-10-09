Former Queens Assembly Member Margaret Markey dies at 83

Former District 30 Assembly Member Margaret “Marge” Markey died Sept. 24 as a result of complications from Alzheimer’s disease.

In Markey’s 17-year tenure as a public servant, she championed a landmark piece of legislation called the Child Victims Act, founded the Maspeth Town Hall, and advocated for affordable housing and the homeless.

Markey’s interest in public service began in the 1970s when her neighbor was struck and killed by a vehicle outside her home. After organizing the neighbors, Markey successfully petitioned local leaders to install a traffic light on 69th Street.

Next, Markey founded the Maspeth Town Hall, which to this day remains a thriving community center that offers senior engagement activities, an after school program and even martial arts classes. The building is over 100 years old, and first served the community as the Brinkerhoff School. In 1932, the building was converted into the NYPD’s 112th Precinct, which it remained until it was abandoned and scheduled for demolition in the 1970s.

But 52 years ago, when she was still just another member of the Maspeth community, Markey rallied together both private businesses and local leaders to save the building and officially transform it into a community center.

“I often refer to it as my fourth child,” Markey said at the Maspeth Town Hall 110-year anniversary party. “I truly love this building, I love this community, and I think it does a wonderful service for the residents of Maspeth.”

A banner honoring Markey and her work can still be seen on the homepage of the website, and Executive Director Mary Contreras plans to continue serving the community in line with Markey’s original vision.

“I want to keep that legacy going,” said Contreras. “[It’s] a place for arts, recreation and cultural activities… really be a place where the community can gather together. All these years later, we’re still carrying out the mission that she paved the way for us.”

In 1998, Markey won her first election and joined the state Assembly representing the neighborhoods of Maspeth, Elmhurst, Jackson Heights and Woodside. Markey first proposed the Child Victims Act in 2006 after her adult son, Charles Markey Jr., revealed he had been sexually abused by a priest from the Roman Catholic parish when he was a child. At the time, the statute of limitations for child sex crimes ended after the victim turned 18. The Child Victims Act raised it to 28, to allow children time to “come to grips” with their experiences and press charges against the abusers.

Though Markey left office in 2016 after losing reelection, the bill finally passed three years later and Markey was invited to and honored at the bill-signing ceremony by then Gov. Andrew Cuomo. According to Prof. Marci Hamilton, Markey’s campaign partner and founder of Child USA, the bill directly led to 11,000 victims speaking out and achieving justice, as reported by The New York Times.

“Her nearly two decades of public service left a lasting impact on her community and on New York State,” wrote current District 30 Assembly Member Steven Raga on Instagram. “Her tenure is a reminder of the dedication and commitment of those who have represented our community in Albany.”

Markey is survived by her husband Charles, two sons, Charles Jr. and John, and her daughter and namesake, Margeret. In lieu of flowers, Markey’s family requests donations be made to the Maspeth Town Hall or Alzheimer’s Association.