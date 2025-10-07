Columbus Day, also known as Indigenous Peoples Day, provides an opportunity to honor Native Americans who lived and thrived throughout the nation, including New York City and state, such as the Matinecock, who were the first people of Flushing.

The Queens Botanical Garden, located at 43-50 Main St., offers a perfect opportunity for visitors to learn more about and explore Indigenous culture in honor of the holiday next Monday, October 13. From plant tours exploring Indigenous history to fun and educational workshops, check out these special events.

Indigenous Peoples Day Native Plant Tours

Sunday, Oct. 12, and Monday, Oct. 13, 10:30- 11:30 a.m.

Shane Weeks (Shinnecock) and Tecumseh Ceaser (Matinecock/Montaukett/Unkechaug) will lead this immersive tour through the garden’s grounds. The event will cover the Indigenous history of Long Island, explore native plants and teach guests about their importance to Indigenous communities. All ticket sales will be donated to the Metoac Indigenous Collective, a non-profit organization to help heal Indigenous communities of Long Island.

Sunday, Oct. 12, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Shane Weeks (Shinnecock) will lead a discussion on Indigenous practices of land stewardship on Long Island, as well as the significance of some of the plants at QBG that are used traditionally by Indigenous People here. Donations from the lecture will go toward the Metoac Indigenous Collective.

Indigenous Peoples Day

Monday, Oct. 13

The garden will be open on Indigenous Peoples Day, giving visitors the perfect place to explore for those who are off from work or school that day. The garden, which is located on the traditional land of the Matinecock people, offers 47 acres of plants and wildlife to explore, including special events that day in honor of the holiday. All proceeds from garden admission that day will go toward the Metoac Indigenous Collective, providing guests with an afternoon of the garden’s beauty, educational and interactive activities, as well as donating to a good cause.

Monday, Oct. 13, 1- 4 p.m.

Matinecock wampum artist Tecumseh Ceasar will lead visitors as they co-create a wampum belt in this fun and educational workshop. Guests will help thread wampum beads into a simple design, which, upon completion, will be used as an educational tool within local indigenous communities. The workshop will also offer visitors the opportunity to learn more about local native culture and customs. While the workshop is free, donations are welcome and will support the Metoac Indigenous Collective.