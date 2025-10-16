Queens breast cancer survivors unite for Forest Hill fundraiser

A fundraiser will be held in Forest Hills to support Jeanette Mercado, a young woman living with Stage 4 breast cancer.

As the nation recognizes Breast Cancer Awareness month during October, a Forest Hills woman has organized a fundraiser at Bloom Botanical Bistro on Friday, Oct. 17, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Breast cancer survivor Clara Ramsey collaborated with Reclaim October, a community-led initiative founded by Trish Michelle, a breast cancer survivor and Chief Community Officer of The Breasties, a national nonprofit that supports and empowers individuals affected by breast and gynecologic cancers.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, local breast cancer survivors, advocates, and community members will gather at the bistro, located at 103-19 Metropolitan Ave. in Forest Hills, for an evening of fundraising, connection, and hope.

The event is being held to raise funds for Stage 4 breast cancer research through Magee-Women’s Research Institute and to support Jeanette Mercado, a young woman living with Stage 4 breast cancer.

“This is personal for us,” Ramsey said. “I met Jeanette through the breast cancer community on Instagram, and we instantly connected and have remained friends since. We are rallying together not just for Jeanette but for every woman fighting Stage 4 breast cancer.”

The event is also being held in loving memory of Ramsey’s mother, Leslie Connelly, who passed away in March 2024 from metastatic breast cancer. Ramsey was diagnosed in 2021.

Live music will be performed by Every Thing Covered, her husband’s band, which has donated its services to Making Strides Central Park, Making Strides Bronx, and NYC’s Hope Lodge. Food and drinks will be served by Bloom Botanical Bistro. The evening will include raffles and giveaways, and a meaningful way to connect, raise awareness, and find critical research.

All proceeds will go to Magee-Women’s Research Institute to support groundbreaking research in metastatic breast cancer and to support Jeanette’s treatment expenses.