Queens residents participate in breast cancer walk, ribbon dedication at Francis Lewis Park

Several community members took part in the Pink in the Park event at Francis Lewis Park, which celebrated those who have or are currently dealing with breast cancer.

The Friends of Francis Lewis Park hosted a special breast cancer walk and ribbon dedication, called “Pink in the Park,” on Sunday, Oct. 5, at Francis Lewis Park in Whitestone.

The event kicked off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony before participants walked laps around the park.

While walkers were asked to complete one or two laps, those who completed a mile received a special Pink in the Park gift.

“The event means everything. I’m a survivor, and this is so great that the community is supporting people that have survived breast cancer,” one of the attendees said.

Community members at Pink in the Park also had the opportunity to dedicate a pink ribbon in honor or in memory of a loved one affected by breast cancer.

“Thank God for the research, doctors, caregivers and especially family, who without we would not be here. I don’t want to go into all the negative stuff that comes with cancer diagnoses. Instead, today I want to focus on the good things this diagnosis has taught me,” event organizer Irene Rama said. “It has taught me how lucky I am, because I’m still here. No one knows what tomorrow brings. We know we can make a difference today. I would like to make a difference. So whether it’s a hug, some advice or to share a cup of coffee, it can help you.”

Sponsors for this event included the Woman’s Club of Malba, A&S Whitestone Nursery, Gino’s Pizzeria, the American Cancer Society, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, 2Complicated, Cascon Baking Company, Dawn Chimento, We Love Whitestone, R&M Sports and Design Works, Speedo the Clown and Balloon Art by Lisa.

“It’s so nice to see such a large crowd and such a community outpouring of volunteers as well,” Friends of Francis Lewis Park President Dorian Mecir said. “All of us being here together this morning, we can have a lot of comfort and help each other get through.”

New York City Council Member Vickie Paladino was also on hand for this event.

This annual event helps to raise funds for cancer research and patient recovery programs, according to Michele Steigerwald of the American Cancer Society.