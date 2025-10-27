As the last months of 2025 draw near, there’s plenty to be thankful for, from our health, to friends and loved ones, a festive vibe and great times during the approaching holidays. As we reflect on all we have, it’s important to lend a hand to those in need. As the months grow colder, it’s essential to ensure everyone has a warm winter, and one way we can help is by donating warm clothing.

Whether you recently reorganized your closet or are simply looking for a way to help out during the holiday season, here is a list of spaces throughout Queens to donate clothing.

Astoria Food Pantry

Astoria Food Pantry is a local space that specializes in food and supplies; however they also accept clothing donations on the last Sunday of each month from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Clothes should be clean, in good condition and neatly folded, including coats, sweaters and other warm clothing for the season. The pantry also accepts blankets, shoes, accessories and bags in good condition.

25-82 Steinway St., Astoria

astoriafoodpantry.com

Instagram: @astoriafoodpantry

Hour Children’s Shop

Hour Children’s Shop is a non-profit thrift shop that helps to support formerly incarcerated women and their children by providing job experience and offering a range of items including clothing, furniture and other items. The shop accepts donations of gently used clothing and anything from warm sweaters, pants and coats for all ages are appreciated.

31-24 Steinway St.

347-475-1630

hourchildren.org

Instagram: @hourchildrens_shop

Salvation Army Astoria Corps Community Center

The Salvation Army provides many opportunities to help those in need, from volunteering to donating money and goods including warm clothing. The non-profit organization accepts a wide variety of clothes for all ages, including coats, sweaters, winter boots and more.

45-18 Broadway, Long Island City

718-721-9046

easternusa. salvationarmy.org

Instagram: @salvationarmyny

Goodwill NYNJ Outlet Store and Donation Center

Goodwill has a range of services for those in need and accepts donations throughout the year including clothing in good condition. Donate a range of items for the cold weather along with other household items for those in need.

47-47 Van Dam St., LIC

718-392-0125

goodwillnynj.org

Instagram: @goodwillnynj

All of Us Clothing

All of Us Clothing accepts donations throughout the five boroughs including Queens with pick up days on Tuesdays and Saturdays. The organization accepts shoes, coats, shirts, blankets and other items, and distributes them to charities, social programs and developing countries for those in need.

allofusclothing.org

516-309-9040

St. Mary’s Clothing Drive

St. Mary’s accepts donations through NYC for the homeless and those in need throughout the city. The non-profit organization has pickup locations throughout various neighborhoods in Queens. Those who have gently used clothing, especially for the cold winter, can schedule a pickup appointment online or over the phone.

718-529-6070

stmarysclothingdrive.com

Instagram:@st_marys_clothing_drive

Helping With Love Inc.

Helping with Love accepts clothing, shoes, and toys to bring to those in need. Those who are interested in donating winter clothing, coats, blankets and more can reach out to the Queens-based donation center to schedule a drop off.

108-12 37th Ave., Flushing

347-765-6865