Hundreds gather in Queens for Healthy Aging and Wellness Expo presented by VillageCareMAX

Community members, health care providers and local leaders came together at the Sheraton LaGuardia East Hotel in Flushing on Tuesday, Oct. 28, for Schneps Media’s Healthy Aging and Wellness Expo Queens presented by VillageCareMAX. The annual event connected residents with trusted health and wellness resources, offering access to medical screenings, educational talks and expert guidance designed to help seniors and their families stay healthy, informed and supported.

VillageCareMAX took center stage in championing accessible, compassionate care for older adults across Queens.

“VillageCareMAX is proud to partner with Schneps Media for the third year in a row,” said Rob Goldman, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. “We deeply value our partnership with Schneps Media. Together, we work to create strong brand awareness within the community.”

Senior Vice President of Plan Operations and Business Development, Vanessa Fernandez, emphasized the organization’s strong presence in Queens, noting their Flushing location as their first satellite office.

“Members can come in for help with their Medicaid, planning questions, or even to make doctor appointments. We also host monthly events: flu shots, vision screenings and hearing checks to bridge gaps in care,” she said.

Chief Operating Officer Shaun Ruskin highlighted the company’s nearly 50-year legacy, adding, “VillageCareMAX has supported New York communities for decades. In Queens, we’re proud to offer culturally sensitive care that helps members age in place safely and confidently. Events like these bring people together, simplify complex health decisions and empower families to make informed choices.”

State Sen. John C. Liu, representing the 16th District, praised the event’s strong turnout.

“We have a fast-growing community of seasoned residents who’ve contributed so much to Queens. Now, they deserve the support and resources to stay healthy, independent and happy,” he said, commending Schneps Media and VillageCareMAX for creating an event that educates residents about their options and helps them prepare for the future.

Officers from the 9th Precinct joined the conversation by addressing attendees on current scams affecting seniors, including jewelry schemes and credit card terminal fraud, while representatives from Dry Harbor Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center shared that “we’ve all been touched by aging, our families and ourselves, and it’s important to have these conversations together.”

Dr. Premila Bott of Atlantic Dialysis Management Services shared valuable insights on kidney health, and Elder Law Attorney Ronald Fatoullah of Meltzer, Lippe, Goldstein and Breitstone, LLP offered expert legal tips for seniors and their families.

The event featured an impressive lineup of exhibitors, including Parker Jewish Institute for Health Care and Rehabilitation, Dry Harbor Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, Verizon Atlantic North Local Marketing Segment, Atlantic Dialysis Management Services, Meltzer, Lippe, Goldstein and Breitstone, LLP, New York Medicine Doctors, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital QNS Government and Community Affairs and Senior Helpers.

Schneps Media Healthy Aging and Wellness Expo presented by VillageCareMAX offered a meaningful platform for organizations and residents alike to share knowledge, strengthen community ties and promote a healthier future for Queens. To stay informed about upcoming expos and community events, visit QNS.com and subscribe for updates.