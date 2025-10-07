An MTA bus driver from Queens is launching a Kickstarter to help introduce a new type of retractable leash that saves dogs’ lives, following the tragic loss of his own beloved pet due to a retractable leash failure.

Peter Bae and an NYC design firm based in Queens, Leadoff Studio, have collaborated to create Jooni Dog, a more efficient retractable leash featuring a durable, multi-mode design that gives owners control while keeping dogs safe and free to roam.

“It was basically focusing on the handle,” said Bae. “I wanted to inform others about the importance of holding the leash handle while walking to gain better control and using a handle grip along with a proper ball grip is a safer method for holding a dog’s leash.”

Bae personally experienced the tragic loss of his own dog, Jooni, while taking him for a walk. According to Bae, when Jooni saw another dog he was familiar with across the street, he got excited and gave a tense tug to run across the street, causing the handle to drop out of Bae’s hand, resulting in Jooni being struck by a vehicle.

After the heartbreaking loss of his pet, during his bus driver shift, he observed another pet owner with her golden retriever crossing the street in the city. Again, the dog’s powerful pull caused the owner to drop her leash, but this time, another pedestrian helped prevent another accident. After these experiences, Bae became determined to create an impactful change in the way retractable leashes are created and came up with his own design idea for a safer leash.

“I observed dog walkers of all abilities focusing on their leash control,” said Bae. “The variety of ways people held their leash was truly remarkable, and it was clear that handling the leash was difficult. I was determined to find a solution that would prevent anyone from enduring the same frustration I had faced- the accident’s aftermath still brings me to tears.”

Bae reached out to Leadoff Studio via a website submission form. When Jordan Diatlo, Leadoff’s founder, CEO and creative director, read Bae’s story along with his ideas and design concepts for the leash, he immediately became interested in learning more and helping Bae to design the product and finalize the design. The final product focuses on multiple walking modes so owners can shift from full control in high-traffic areas to hands-free walking in safe spaces, durability tested for real-life conditions including supporting dogs up to 60 pounds, and withstanding up to 240 pounds of pulling force, along with unique and efficient safety-focused details, including strong nylon rope, comfortable grip loops, a manual retract button and a carabiner tie-up clip.

The leash, named in honor of Bae’s pet, Jooni, also gives owners the ability to customize their leash handle by putting their name or their dog’s name on it, and the inside of the handle has a small imprint of a drawing of a dog, in honor of Jooni.

“From the first conversation, Peter totally had me hooked,” said Diatlo. “We don’t do a ton of pet products, but I do like dogs, and when he went into the backstory, the fact that this is where Peter was coming from, we thought we’ve got to help him launch this thing. He told me pretty early on that he wanted to work towards doing a Kickstarter, and it will help put money towards the manufacturing and getting this product out there.”

The Kickstarter, which launched on Oct. 7, aims to raise $ 5,000, which will be used for the manufacturing of the leash. Bae intends to sell the product both online and through local pet shops in the community. According to Bae, as the product gets up and running, he would eventually like to be able to donate a portion of the proceeds to local charities as well.

“To honor Jooni and other pets affected by near misses or tragedies, I’ve created a leash that prioritizes handle control while still using a semi-retractable mechanism to keep your dog nearby,” said Bae.

To learn more about Jooni Dog and the Kickstarter campaign or donate, visit the campaign’s website.