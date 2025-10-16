Queens Night Market is wrapping up another season of diverse and delicious eats from around the borough with an evening filled with spooky surprises and fun at their Halloween-themed season finale.

The event, located behind the NY Hall of Science at 47-01 111th St. in Corona, is slated to take place on Saturday, Oct. 25, from 4 to 11 p.m. and includes plenty of Halloween fun, from trick-or-treating to costume contests for both kids and adults, prizes and more.

The Queens Night Market is a popular go-to weekend event featuring a diverse array of food, drinks, crafts and other unique items. Since the iconic market’s 10th anniversary season began this past April, it has marked a particularly momentous season for the event, known for being affordable and family-friendly while giving small businesses and entrepreneurs in the area a boost. What better way to cap off another incredible year than by getting into the Halloween spirit with attendees decked out in their spookiest costumes and indulging in delicious cuisine from the world’s most diverse borough.

This year the Halloween themed finale event will feature an array of incredible prizes for winners of the costume contest, including VIP concert tickets from Forest Hill Stadium, a one night hotel stay at Resorts World NYC, two $100 styling gift cards and dinners from Nordstrom NYC, an autographed Pete Alonso baseball from the New York Mets, four Disney on Ice tickets and Citizens 10K race bib from Citizens, $150 for Primark and Zara courtesy of Queens Center Mall, two round trip tickets from JetBlue, three gift certificates from the Kidding Around Toy Store and one signed children’s book and a signed RUN DMC vinyl from Darryl “DMC” McDaniels.

Those interested in enrolling in the costume contest can register at the DJ booth, which will include an array of VIP guest judges, including McDaniels and representatives from JetBlue, Citizens, New York Hall of Science, Con Edison, Nordstrom and more. The contests will be MCed by local champion-for-Queens Katie Honan. The kids’ costume contest will begin at 7 p.m., followed by the adults’ contest around 8:30 p.m.. All guests and vendors are encouraged to come in costume.

The festive season finale event will also include a list of live music and entertainment including popular resident DJ, DJ Mark, Music with a Message, a group of young performers who travel across NYC with uplifting music, School of Rock Queens, which grows beginner musicians into rock stars, The Werners, a Filipino acoustic trio led by powerful vocals, and a special “Thriller” dance party led by the Leonel Linares Arts Foundation.

“It was our busiest year to date, but the real highlight of our tenth season came back in April, when vendors banded together and voted by a super majority to keep the $6 price cap on food,” said Wang. “Their commitment to our mission and the continued support of Citizens allowed us to remain a uniquely affordable oasis for New Yorkers in this increasingly unaffordable city. In the offseason, we’ll be working on some big plans and projects for next year, but will most importantly, try to keep the price cap for another year by seeking out corporate sponsors, foundations, and philanthropists who share our vision.”

Queens Night Market was founded by John Wang in 2015, who sought to highlight the diverse and delicious food of Queens, while also providing a platform for small businesses and a family-friendly space for community members to connect with one another. Since its inception, the market has welcomed over 3 million visitors, helped launch nearly 500 new businesses in NYC, and represented more than 100 countries through its vendors and their food.

To learn more about their Halloween-themed finale event, go to their website or follow QNM at @queensnightmarket.