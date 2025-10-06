Queens Power List 2025: Celebrating 20 years of influence

Queens’ most powerful leaders and changemakers will take center stage as Schneps Media presents the Queens Power List, presented by Four Leaf, on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Russo’s on the Bay.

This year marks a milestone: 20 years of honoring the borough’s most influential movers and shakers. The evening will pay tribute to ICONs who have been recognized in years past, celebrate new inductees making a difference today and shine a spotlight on the Rising Power Listers, emerging leaders whose careers are on a rapid upward trajectory.

For two decades, Schneps Media has proudly recognized individuals for their commitment, impact and influence across business, community, culture and civic life. Each honoree reflects the strength and spirit of Queens, shaping the borough’s future while continuing to uplift its residents.

As publishers of the Queens Courier, Times Ledger Group, Noticia and Caribbean Life, Schneps Media’s mission is to bring extraordinary men and women together to connect, collaborate, support one another and build stronger communities.

Adding to the spirit of the evening, students from the Long Island Studio of Music and Queens College will open the celebration with a moving performance of the National Anthem.

In addition, 100% of raffle proceeds will be donated to Zone 126, supporting their vital work in the community.

Nominations are now open, and tickets are on sale at queenspowerlist.com.

The Queens Power List promises to be an inspiring celebration of leadership, legacy and the next generation of power players who will continue to shape the borough’s future.

The list is in formation and the following are those named to date: