Queens Power List 2025: Celebrating 20 years of influence

Queens’ most powerful leaders and changemakers will take center stage as Schneps Media presents the Queens Power List, presented by Four Leaf, on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Russo’s on the Bay.
This year marks a milestone: 20 years of honoring the borough’s most influential movers and shakers. The evening will pay tribute to ICONs who have been recognized in years past, celebrate new inductees making a difference today and shine a spotlight on the Rising Power Listers, emerging leaders whose careers are on a rapid upward trajectory.
For two decades, Schneps Media has proudly recognized individuals for their commitment, impact and influence across business, community, culture and civic life. Each honoree reflects the strength and spirit of Queens, shaping the borough’s future while continuing to uplift its residents.
As publishers of the Queens Courier, Times Ledger Group, Noticia and Caribbean Life, Schneps Media’s mission is to bring extraordinary men and women together to connect, collaborate, support one another and build stronger communities.
Adding to the spirit of the evening, students from the Long Island Studio of Music and Queens College will open the celebration with a moving performance of the National Anthem.
In addition, 100% of raffle proceeds will be donated to Zone 126, supporting their vital work in the community.
Nominations are now open, and tickets are on sale at queenspowerlist.com.
The Queens Power List promises to be an inspiring celebration of leadership, legacy and the next generation of power players who will continue to shape the borough’s future.
The list is in formation and the following are those named to date:
- ICON Rachelle Antoine, Manager of External Affairs and Community Outreach, John F. Kennedy International Redevelopment Program
- ICON Akshar Patel, Manager of External Affairs and Community Outreach, John F. Kennedy International Redevelopment Program
- Elizabeth Bian, Manager, Community & Public AffairsLiveOnNY
- ICON Tanbir Chowdhury, President, They See Blue New York
- ICON Rick Cotton, Executive Director, The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey
- ICON Yvette Dennis, Executive Vice President of Program Management, Crescent Consulting
- ICON Bruce Flanz, President and CEO, MediSys Health Network
- Cameron R.Hernandez, MD, FACHE, President & Chief Operating Officer, Mount Sinai Queens
- ICON Roel Huinink, President & Chief Executive Officer, JFK International Air Terminal
- ICON Vernon M.Taylor, Director of People Operations, JFK International Air Terminal
- Leonard Jacobs, Executive Director, Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning
- ICON Christine Mangino, President, Queensborough Community College, CUNY
- ICON Suzette Noble, Chief Executive Officer, LaGuardia Gateway Partners
- ICON Tamar E.Ogburn, Community Relations Manager, Healthfirst
- ICON Hersh Parekh, Deputy Chief of Intergovernmental & Community Affairs, The Port Authority of NY & NJ
- ICON Donovan Richards, Borough President of Queens
- ICON Justin K.Rodgers, President & CEO, Greater Jamaica Development Corporation
- Steven C. Rowland, Executive Director, Terminal One Group Association
- ICON Dr. Anju J.Rupchandani, Executive Director, Zone 126
- Michael Serao, First Central Savings Bank
- ICON Michelle Stoddart, Senior Vice President of Community Development and Public Affairs, Resorts World New York City, Resorts World New York City
- ICON Robert J.DeSalvio, President, Genting America’s East
- ICON Kelly Sexton, Political Director, IUOE Local 30
- ICON Marlon Taylor, President New York & Atlantic Railway
- ICON Frank Wu, President, Queens College
- Dr. Jameela Yusuff, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Episcopal Health Services