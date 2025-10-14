Elected officials across Queens welcome return of hostages as Trump declares Israel-Hamas War ‘over’

Israel Defense Forces/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY

Released Israeli hostage, Eitan Abraham Mor, held in Gaza since the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, as part of a prisoner-hostage swap and a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, is reunited with his family, in Reim, in Israel October 13, 2025.

Elected officials and Jewish organizations across Queens have welcomed news that the last 20 living Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza returned home after more than two years in captivity on Monday as part of the first phase of the Gaza peace plan, which has also seen almost 2,000 Palestinian prisoners released from Israeli jails.

The remaining 20 living hostages were released Oct. 13 as part of a U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, with crowds gathering in Tel Aviv to celebrate the return of the hostages.

Almost 2,000 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails were also released as part of the agreement, which was signed by U.S. President Donald Trump and mediators at a peace summit in the Egyptian city of Sharm El-Sheikh on Oct. 13.

Trump, who unveiled a 20-point peace plan for Gaza in September that helped bring about the current ceasefire, declared Monday that “the war is over.”

The conflict began on Oct. 7, 2023 when Hamas militants launched an unprecedented attack on Israel, resulting in the deaths of more than 1,200 Israelis. Hamas also seized 251 hostages during the attack but had released more than 150 hostages during prior agreements. According to widespread reports, subsequent Israeli offensives have killed roughly 67,000 Gazans over the past two years.

The 20 hostages freed Oct. 13, who had spent 738 days in captivity, represented the final living hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. All hostages freed were men, while four bodies of deceased hostages were also handed over to Israel. Hamas is yet to return the bodies of 24 hostages.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has stated that any delay in returning the bodies will represent a violation of the peace deal.

Still, elected officials in Queens welcomed news that the 20 living hostages had been safely returned to their families.

‘A sigh of relief’

Council Member Lynn Schulman said she was “finally breathing a sigh of relief” after the hostages returned home, stating that she was “full of emotions” after witnessing hostages reunite with their families.

“As a Jew, Oct. 7, 2023, was heart breaking and mind numbing,” Schulman said, adding that she has been working with several organizations ever since to advocate for the release of the hostages.

“This day has finally arrived! I pray for the well-being of those who were released today and for the families of those who didn’t make it but who will be able to finally lay their loved ones to rest. Am also hoping for lasting peace in the region,” Schulman continued.

U.S. Rep. Grace Meng said she is “relieved and grateful” to see the release of the 20 hostages, which she described as “long overdue.”

Meng vowed that she “would not rest” until the bodies of deceased hostages were returned to Israel.

“We also keep in our thoughts, the families of the deceased hostages including two American citizens, and will not rest until their remains are returned. We are devastated by the toll this war has taken on innocent civilians, both Israelis and Palestinians,” Meng said.

Meng also called on Hamas to “uphold the deal” to ensure that humanitarian aid can enter Gaza.

“As we pray for a lasting peace in the region, we reaffirm that Hamas must not stay in power to prevent the horrors of October 7 from ever being repeated again,” Meng continued.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer described the release of the hostages as a “wonderful day” and commended the advocacy of the victims’ families along with the Trump Administration for “making this moment happen.”

“Finally, finally, finally, the last living hostages brutally held by Hamas are home, an immense and overwhelming sigh of relief,” Schumer said in a statement.

Enormous opportunity for lasting peace

Schumer said U.S. and international officials must now plan to rebuild Gaza without Hamas and to ensure that humanitarian aid and assistance can be delivered to Palestinians in the region.

“There is an enormous opportunity ahead for a long term and lasting peace,” Schumer said. “It is with utmost importance that every party involved pursue the opportunity to finally build a lasting peace ultimately through a realized two-state solution that ensures security, prosperity, and dignity for Israelis and Palestinians alike.”

State Sen. John Liu, meanwhile, said nothing will ever repair the damage done to the hostages or bring back innocent civilians killed during the conflict but welcomed news that a ceasefire was now in place. He also expressed hope that the news would help reduce antisemitism and Islamophobia in New York.

“Nothing will ever soothe the unspeakable torture and death suffered by the hostages and their families, nor bring back the thousands of civilians killed in the crossfire, but at long last the war is over,” Liu said in a statement. “We must now all pray for a lasting plan for peace in the region, and an end to antisemitism and Islamophobia here in New York and around the world.”

Assembly Member Andrew Hevesi said the release of the hostages is an “undeniable good and an immeasurable relief.”

“For over two years, Israeli and Palestinian families have been torn apart by the horrors of war — with thousands living in fear, unsure where their loved ones were being held, whether they were even alive, and creating trauma and pain that will continue to reverberate for years,” Hevesi said.

Hevesi added that he hopes the release of hostages will prove a step in building a lasting peace in the region.

A chance to ‘properly mourn’

Rivka Wineberg, director of the Jewish Community Center Chabad in Long Island City (JCC Chabad LIC), said the release of the hostages will allow the Jewish community to “properly mourn” the events of Oct. 7 for the first time.

“After two long harrowing years, we are elated that all remaining living hostages held in Gaza have returned to their families and homeland. Now the healing can begin,” Wineberg said in a statement.

Wineberg added that it is fitting that the release of hostages coincides with the Jewish holiday of Shemini Atzeret, a Jewish holiday that remembers the departed which is often combined with Simchat Torah, which celebrates the completion of the annual Torah reading cycle.

“This holiday is the happiest on the Jewish calendar and Joy is the greatest elixir for communal healing,” Wineberg said.