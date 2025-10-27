NYC MARATHON | Running the distance: Queens runner gears up for 25th TCS New York City Marathon with NYRR’s Team Inspire

“Who says women can’t run the world?”

This is the tagline that motivated Karen Bdera, 64, to lace up a pair of sneakers and take on the sport that calls for a tenacious spirit. Over 700 New York Road Runners (NYRR) races later, the East Elmhurst-based runner is ready to toe the start line at her 25th TCS New York City Marathon with NYRR’s Team Inspire, a select roster of 26 runners whose personal journeys represent the individual miles of the marathon.

After her eyes met the bus advertisement for the L’Eggs Mini-Marathon, a former 10K road race reserved for women, Bdera marked her first strides at the event. The Connecticut-born local described her first race as “empowering” and appreciated the positive, non-competitive atmosphere, further drawing her into running.

“But to me, running is a sport that takes all the labels off. All the things that say, ‘I can’t because,’” Bdera said. “Everybody’s doing the best they can at whatever distance they’re running, and they’re doing it because they want to be there.”

When asked about what motivates her to step out the door and participate in races, Bdera pointed to her family, friends and runners-in-arms as reasons for waking up in the early morning hours. Having run numerous NYRR races, the race announcers acknowledge her presence at the start and finish lines. For Bdera, she felt that it is important to inspire “the next generation of runners” to add more miles to their running itineraries — all in pursuit of a healthy lifestyle.

Recalling her reasons for joining Team Inspire, Bdera felt honored to be surrounded by influential runners whose moving stories — life-changing scenarios ranging from sickle cell anemia to Stage 2 Hodgkin’s lymphoma — drive them to an extraordinary endeavor not easily accomplished by most: long-distance running. As a team member, the avid marathoner believes that she is “representative of [women] of a certain age” whose record of movement sets a fitness standard for her demographic.

She described her close-knit camaraderie with fellow Team Inspire representatives, noting a shared history of struggles.

“We all have our history, we all have our baggage. We all have a lot of things that we need to overcome, and this is one way to prove that we’re overcoming [them]. And we’re doing something for good.”

Bdera also shared her thoughts on the appeal of the TCS New York City Marathon, calling it a “positive and healthy” race that fosters a running kinship among those overcoming perceived limitations.

The East Elmhurst local further added that the TCS New York City Marathon is the “icing on the cake,” a day to celebrate the training results and the melting pot of more than 50,000 participants in the noteworthy race. Bdera also noted that it “brings the city together,” highlighting the community aspect of large-scale city marathons. She also typically sees residents cheer her on during the Vernon Boulevard segment of the TCS New York City Marathon, noting the increased energetic cheers from Long Island City crowds post-COVID.

When asked about living in East Elmhurst, Bdera appreciated the ethnically and culturally diverse enclave that she lives in. The unlimited culinary choices at her doorstep are unmatched.

Among Bdera’s favorite places to train in The World’s Borough are Flushing Meadows Corona Park (FMCP), Astoria Park and Roosevelt Island. She noted FMCP’s flat terrain, ideally suited for long workouts. At Astoria Park, she is a regular at the local chapter of NYRR Open Run, a series of free community runs at neighborhood parks in the five boroughs. To change up her training route, Bdera runs “a loop or two” of Roosevelt Island.

As the training discussion progressed, the Queens runner shared details on her friendship with Ted Corbitt, the co-founder of NYRR, also known as “The Father of American Ultrarunning,” who once shared miles with her. Bdera further described him as “down to earth.”

“He and I used to train and do races like that, which are very slow, together, so that was kind of special,” Bdera said.

Bdera’s lifelong participation in movement has also left a philanthropic footprint. Her consistency in sports had a profound impact, raising “a little over $285,000 for various charities,” including the American Cancer Society. This number showcases how the power of running shines an altruistic light on those in need.

Running has become a vital piece of Bdera’s personal life, having met her husband and future mother-in-law through NYRR races in Central Park. The sport also led to improved health outcomes, which Bdera does not take for granted. Even after sustaining a broken ankle two years ago, Bdera overcame the plights of her injury to continue her marathoning career — one that she still enjoys to this day.

On Sunday, Nov. 2, Bdera looks forward to completing her 25th TCS New York City Marathon in the city that she calls home. And, as one of her post-race rituals, wearing the marathon shirt after crossing the storied finish line.

“I like to keep changing the world and pushing the boundaries and showing people what is possible if you set your mind to it,” Bdera said.

Organized by NYRR, the TCS New York City Marathon is one of the 60 adult and youth races annually produced. As one of the largest and most iconic marathons, the TCS New York City Marathon draws over 55,000 athletes, two million spectators and hundreds of millions of viewers. The anticipated sporting event brings together people of all backgrounds through the sport. Additionally, NYRR’s Team Inspire demonstrates the inspirational power of the TCS New York City Marathon. The first marathon debuted in 1970 at Central Park and has since expanded to the five boroughs.