Queens Tech Night returns with former NYC Transit chief Andy Byford as keynote speaker

Queens Tech Night, a free networking and community-building event for tech enthusiasts, creators and innovators, will return to Long Island City next week with an event at Culture Lab LIC.

The event will take place from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 21, with former New York City Transit President Andy Byford on board as a keynote speaker for the annual networking event. Byford is now leading the Penn Station redesign with Amtrak.

More than 200 people are anticipated to attend the event at Culture Lab, located at 5-25 46th Ave., which marks the eighth installment of Queens Tech Night.

The event is hosted by the Queens Economic Development Corporation (QEDC), who said attendees will receive lite bites and demonstrations from a local startup on the night.

Ben Guttmann, the newly-appointed QEDC executive director who co-founded Queens Tech Night eight years ago, told QNS last year that the annual event is an excellent networking opportunity and a “great celebration” of the local community.

Guttmann said last year that he believes Queens Tech Night helps connect hundreds of like-minded individuals under one roof, forging partnerships, friendships and connections.

“This is the type of thing that ultimately feeds a tech ecosystem, that feeds the local economy, and it just makes it a better place to live and work when there is this type of community,” Guttmann said of last year’s event, also hosted at Culture Lab.

He added that the event also helps showcase Long Island City and Queens to people living in other parts of New York.

“This is in Queens, this is often celebrating some of the stuff that is happening within our borough and the people here, but it’s not exclusively for Queens. It is for anybody in the five boroughs, anybody in the surrounding areas, and it’s a way to celebrate all of this creative and innovative energy in a place of special Queens,” Guttmann said.

Anyone interested in attending the 2025 event is encouraged to register here.