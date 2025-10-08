AM Raga announces new partnership with ACE to clean up streets in western Queens

Assembly Member Steven Raga on Oct. 7 announced his office is partnering with the Association of Community Employment Programs for the Homeless (ACE) to fund trash pick ups and “beautify” the streets of District 30.

The funding will help ACE patrol the neighborhoods of Elmhurst, Maspeth, Jackson Heights and Woodside, cleaning sidewalks, curbs and even the gutters. Residents are encouraged to reach out to Raga’s office with any specific location that may need ACE’s services.

“It’s just sad to see our beautiful neighborhoods overflowing with trash. It’s not just unpleasant to walk through, but it poses a real health hazard for our children and invites rats and roaches into our homes,” Raga said. “That’s why I’m elated to be partnering with a non-profit like ACE, because their work will not only improve the quality of life for residents, but gives second chances to individuals who are trying to better their lives.”

ACE is a non-profit organization established in 1997 by Henry Buhl and serves around 650 community members experiencing homelessness all across New York City every year. The mission: help its employees develop in the workforce while offering services such as counseling, basic education and addiction rehabilitation. To date, the organization has helped over 3,500 New Yorkers find full-time employment and get their lives back on track.

“We are proud to play a role in keeping these neighborhood streets safe and looking their best for residents, businesses, and visitors to enjoy,” said ACE Executive Director James Martin. “ACE is fortunate to call Assemblyman Raga a partner and we look forward to getting to work.”

The partnership with Raga comes at a pivotal time for ACE. On March 7, the NYC Department of Sanitation (DSNY) finalized a rule that requires all supplemental sanitation providers deposit trash into sanctioned collection bins as part of Mayor Eric Adams crackdown to curb the rat population. According to metroSTOR, 70% of the city’s trash is now being stored in the bins, as opposed to piled on the sidewalk.

However, the bins aren’t cheap, and ACE estimates it must choose to spend $5 million to purchase them from the city which will “significantly impact its ability to continue regular operations” or face possible non-compliance fines as of Aug. 1. The rule also applies to community-led volunteer clean-ups that place the collected trash next to public bins for disposal. However, a bill introduced to the City Council in May, sponsored by District 8 Council Member Diana Ayala, could potentially delay the rule until Aug. 1, 2028 and allow supplemental sanitation providers like ACE and community activists continue their work without the potential fines.

Council Member Robert Holden, whose office also funds ACE and several other clean-street initiatives, understands the importance of the non-profit’s work and would like them to continue helping keep District 30 clean.

“I support Intro 1279 because it recognizes the critical work that ACE, volunteers, and local partners do to keep our neighborhoods clean,” said Holden. “We shouldn’t change something that’s been working. Burdening them with new costs under the current DSNY bin mandate would be counterproductive, and a delay until 2028 gives the city time to craft a practical approach that doesn’t punish community cleanups.”